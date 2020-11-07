Dodge County real estate transfers

Marvin Maranda to Cynthia Madsen and Mark Madsen, 621 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $65,000.
Annetta K. and James A. Gallant to James A. and Annetta K. Gallant, 1161 County Road E, Scribner.
Virgil G. Leimer to David B. Leimer, 560 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $135,000.
Rick M. Neiman and Randal K. Nieman, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith M. Nieman, deceased, to Jeremy K. Nieman, 2108 Donald St., Fremont, $189,000.
Taylor J. Jeppesen and Madeline A. Jeppesen to Jose G. Pizarro and Erika Martinez, 2660 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $305,000.
Schurman Corporation, a Nebraska Corporation, to David R. Siburg and Patricia N. Siburg, 3361 Robyn Ridge Rd., Fremont, $399,900.
Linda Baumert to Thomas Baumert, 308 County Road F, Dodge.
Michael J. Sindelar and Susan K. Sindelar to Timothy J. Burger and Rhonda J. Burger, 1424 Pepperwood Ct., Fremont, $68,500.
Benjamin G. Hoffman to Linda Lou Slade, Bennie G. Hoffman, Debra Betty Privett and Paula Mae Bendig, 2135 Charles St., Fremont.
Ray Rohn and Diane K. Rohn to Elver Martinez, 434 N. H St., $35,000.
Blindhog LC to Thrive Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3420 E. Elk Ln., Fremont, $1,225,789.
Nitz Equipment LLC to JNA Building LLC, 230 Ridgeland Ave., Fremont.
Mary Louise Novotny and Kenneth A. Novotny to Mary Louise Novotny, 1220 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Pebley Inc. to Adam Muller and Ricky Marsoun, 505 Second St., Snyder, $12,500.
Raymond C. Clapper and Marilyn L. Clapper to Adam Muller and Ricky Marsoun, 505 Second St., Snyder, $12,500.
Mariana Puetz a/k/a Mariana Barajas to Travis Puetz, 4456 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Vermeline Ag Equipment Inc. to Holly Farms LLC, 641 W. Sixth St., North Bend, $235,000.
Eugene Volnek and Debora Volnek to Shawn C. MacDonald and Cheryl R. MacDonald, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $520,673.50.
Edward E. Brink, successor trustee, to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 75 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $47,800.
James R. Winterstein and Mary J. Winterstein to James R. Winterstein, trustee of the James R. Winterstein Revocable Trust dated Dec. 22, 1995, and Mary J. Winterstein, trustee of the Mary J. Winterstein Revocable Trust dated Dec. 22, 1995, 2222 N. Broad St., Fremont.
James R. Winterstein, trustee of the James R. Winterstein Revocable Trust dated Dec. 22, 1995, and Mary J. Winterstein, trustee of the Mary J. Winterstein Revocable Trust dated Dec. 22, 1995, 2222 N. Broad St., Fremont, $780,000.
1230 Investors LLC to KOW Properties LLC, 1760 Proctor Rd., Fremont, $700,000.
Charles J. Pleskac and Rita M. Pleskac to P5 Food Realty LLC, 2222 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Elias Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez to Sweet Home Properties LLC, 1414 E. 20th St. and 1301-1311 Mayfair Ave., Fremont.
Deborah A. Culig and Michael J. Culig to D.O. Larsen a/k/a Dennis O. Larsen, 124 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Todd Eberle and Kirsten Eberle to Nathan M. Gates and Melissa A. Gates, 1139 Applewood Dr., Fremont, $460,000.
Kevin L. Luce, personal representative of the estate of Ramona M. Luce a/k/a Ramona Luce, deceased, to William R. Kingsley and Judy L. Kingsley, 2920 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont, $177,000.
Lucas R. and Angela Schulz to BLT Plumbing, Heating and A/C, 950 S. Broad St., Fremont, $40,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.