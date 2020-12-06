Dodge County real estate transfers

Gallery 23 East LLC to TRIBEDO LLC, Lot 2, Block 1, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat 1, being a replatting of Lot 33, Block 6, Gallery 23 East Addition, a subdivision located in part of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $863,329.50.
Tammy M. Dunker to Brian P. Doerr, 1165 N. Howard St., Fremont.
Tammy M. Dunker to Brian P. Doerr, 312-318 S. Birchwood, Fremont.
Nilton Melvin Cerritos and Edelmira A. Mendez Cerritos to Nilton Melvin Cerritos and Edelmira A. Mendez Cerritos, 1351 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Leo E. Rasmussen and Michele L. Rasmussen to Myrn James Vornbrock Jr., 1446 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $125,000.
Elizabeth C. Krause and Koglin C. Krause to Aaron Montgomery and Stephanie Montgomery, 690 W. Prospect Ave., Fremont, $230,000.
I and I Holdings LLC to CABN Properties LLC, 1415 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $103,000.
Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $600.
Chris M. Mayer to Paul Hegemann and Laurie Hegemann, 145 S. Somers Ave., Fremont, $25,000.
Support Local Journalism
Nathaniel C. Siems a/k/a Nathan Siems and Amanda P. Jeter to Mathew D. Schott, 210 N. Spring St., $90,000, Hooper.
Cathryn J. Tighe, trustee of the Laurence E. Tighe Revocable Trust, to Cathryn J. Tighe, trustee of the Laurence E. Tighe Revocable Trust, 549 N. D St., Fremont.
Terry L. Marquardt and Jill A. Marquardt to Terry L. Marquardt and Jill A. Marquardt, trustees of the Terry L. Marquardt and Jill A. Marquardt Revocable Trust, all their interest in and to the east half of the northwest quarter and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Washington County; all their interest in and to the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 3, Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all their interest in and to the south half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, except the part thereof deeded to the State of Nebraska, Section 20, Township 19, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Clayton O. Skurdahl and Diane M. Skurdahl, trustees, to Eric Pettis, 2835 Hogan Cv., Fremont, $205,000.
Eric Pettis to Eric Pettis and Ella Pettis, 2835 Hogan Cv., Fremont.
William S. Green and Phyllis E. Green to Henry Jr. Martinez, 1671 N. Irving St., Fremont, $27,500.
James P. Jenkins, trustee, to Henry Jr. Martinez, 1671 N. Irving St., Fremont.
Zachary P. Woehl and Jenna Woehl to Alex A. Berganza Geres, 132 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Kevin J. Main and Leslie L. Shaffer-Main to Beta Holdings LLC, 2126 N. C St., Fremont, $53,000.
Tessie Craig to Charles Riggle and/or Tara Riggle, 617 Second St., Scribner, $30,000.
TRIBEDO LLC to RTG-WLG QALICB LLC, Lot 2, Block 1, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat, being a replatting of Lot 33, Block 6, Gallery 23 East Addition, a subdivision located in part of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.