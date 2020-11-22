Dodge County real estate transfers

Ellis G. Makos and Elizabeth Reed to Ellis G. Makos, 223 Willow Wood Lake, North Bend.
Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Derek Robert Ullman and Sophie Dunnell Ullman, 3097 E. Aurora Dr., Fremont, $299,900.
Gerald C. Johnson and Katherine Johnson to Probert LLC, 348-350 N. Main St., Fremont, $50,000.
Bel Fury Investment Group LLC to Michael A. Noyes, 75 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $60,000.
Melanie Shaw to Shaun M. Shaw, 1450 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $175,000.
Charles Graulich to Christopher W. Deering and Abbie K. Ray-Deering, 2820 Skylark, Fremont, $352,000.
Paul A. Payne and Michell D. Payne to Travis J. Schoeneck and Ashley M. Schoeneck, 165 County Road J, Dodge, $155,000.
Candelorio A. Alas and Francisa Maribel Martinez a/k/a Candelario A. Alas and Francisca M. Martinez Alas to Demar S. Campos and Yeni R. Campos, 1317 Iowa St., Fremont, $140,000.
Eric Schnoor and Lynn Schnoor to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Aaron O. Lange to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the west half of the northeast quarter and in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Nancy J. Canales and Helver Canales to William D. Baughman, 325 Prospect Ave., Fremont, $103,000.
John Snover and Connie Snover to Jantzen Veskerna, 1286 Piedmont Dr., Nickerson, $59,500.
Annemarie Hanalore Holyoak and Allen Lee Holyoak, and Blake Maslonka and Chelsea Ellinghausen to Blake Maslonka and Chelsea Ellinghausen, 624 N. Christy St., Fremont.
The Rawhide Land Partnership to Gary Vitamvas and Diane Vitamvas, Lot 4, Block 1, Country Club Estates 5th Addition, Fremont, $35,000.
Patrick D. Smeal and Monica J. Hansen n/k/a Monica J. Smeal, and Clinton D. Smeal and Shannon Smeal to Patrick D. Smeal and Monica Joy Smeal a/k/a Monica Smeal, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter together with that part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment to Ryan S. Trost and Allyson C. Trost, 1362 County Road 19, Fremont, $390,000.
Carol J. Slebe to Zachary P. Woehl and Jenna Woehl, 5621 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $230,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Michael J. Washburn and Terry A. Washburn, 2252 Aaron Way, Fremont, $199,900.
Michael J. Washburn and Terry A. Washburn to Brian S. Madsen and Rose E. Madsen, 2661 Seaton Ave., Fremont, $145,000.
Scott Getzschman and Judy Getzschman to Frank R. Oddo Jr., 1631 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $188,000.
David A. Legband and Karen L. Legband to KSGoodnight Properties LLC, 1405 N. Broad St., Fremont, $150,000.
Fremont Housing Agency f/k/a Housing Authority of the City of Fremont to Care Corps Inc., Lots 2 and 3, Somers Point 2nd Subdivision, Fremont, $15,000.
Tessie Craig to Christopher W. Deering and Abbie K. Ray-Deering, Lots 3 and 4, Robinson’s Subdivision, Scribner, $20,000.
Jason Penlerick and Krystal Penlerick to Joel A. Barcenes and Nory Y. Barcenes, 1020 Nelson Ln., Fremont, $225,000.
Donald Lee Shriver to Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400,000.
Juan B. Garcia and Veronica Garcia to Sara Izazaga Hurtado, 305 Whispering Pines, Nickerson, $34,000.
Roger G. Brackhan and Deanna H. Brackhan to Roger G. Brackhan and Deanna H. Brackhan, trustees of the Roger G. Brackhan and Deanna H. Brackhan Revocable Trust Agreement dated July 6, 2011, 1900 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Glenice K. Meyer, successor trustee of the Joan G. Moeller Revocable Trust, to Glenice K. Meyer and Willis G. Meyer, joint tenants, an undivided one-half interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Steven C. Dahl and Lori Hansen-Dahl, 3236 N. Ritz Pl., Fremont, $50,000.
LeAnn L. Jobes to Ted A. Windhusen and Rita Windhusen, 1417 Nelson Ln., Fremont, $195,000.
Robert E. Crites and Roberta A. Crites to Wanda D. Laner, Lot 8, Block 28, Dodge.
Jack O. Mulliken and Pamela J. Mulliken to Kim Hansen and Shelley Hansen, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 74, North Bend, $360,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.