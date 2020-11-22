Dodge County real estate transfers

Nancy J. Canales and Helver Canales to William D. Baughman, 325 Prospect Ave., Fremont, $103,000.

John Snover and Connie Snover to Jantzen Veskerna, 1286 Piedmont Dr., Nickerson, $59,500.

Annemarie Hanalore Holyoak and Allen Lee Holyoak, and Blake Maslonka and Chelsea Ellinghausen to Blake Maslonka and Chelsea Ellinghausen, 624 N. Christy St., Fremont.

The Rawhide Land Partnership to Gary Vitamvas and Diane Vitamvas, Lot 4, Block 1, Country Club Estates 5th Addition, Fremont, $35,000.

Patrick D. Smeal and Monica J. Hansen n/k/a Monica J. Smeal, and Clinton D. Smeal and Shannon Smeal to Patrick D. Smeal and Monica Joy Smeal a/k/a Monica Smeal, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter together with that part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment to Ryan S. Trost and Allyson C. Trost, 1362 County Road 19, Fremont, $390,000.

Carol J. Slebe to Zachary P. Woehl and Jenna Woehl, 5621 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $230,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Michael J. Washburn and Terry A. Washburn, 2252 Aaron Way, Fremont, $199,900.