Dodge County real estate transfers

James C. Brestel and Janelle Brestel to Kaley Werner, 1620 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $141,200.
Reuben D. Dupsky and Jacqueline A. Stauffer to Monte Gardeman, 327 S. Downing St., Fremont, $220,000.
30Earth II LLC to Matthew M. Leonard Sr., part of Tax Lot 13 in the northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $130,000.
Christopher M. Sweet to Otto Bros., 1406 N. Main St., Fremont.
Otto Bros. to Otto Properties LLC, 1406 N. Main St., Fremont.
Kirk and Brittany Havranek to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 22, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $18,500.
Krista Odbert f/k/a Krista Havranek to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 22, Lake Leba, Dodge County.
Steven Ruda and Debra Ruda to Lisa Quincy-Rump and Blane Rump, 2530 Estes Lane, Fremont, $335,000.
Melba Joy Hansen, trustee, to Deborah L. Wiegand, 408 W. 19th St., Fremont, $149,500.
Keith D. Perry and Carol L. Perry to VPS Construction LLC, 3783 N. Broad St., Fremont, $190,000.
Dan W. Hahn and Theresa A. Hahn to Brooke Borisow, 1859 E. 20th St., Fremont, $173,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Anthony Tamburro, 2218 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $199,000.
Larry C. Johnson and Irene C. Johnson, co-trustees of the Larry and Irene Johnson Revocable Trust executed Sept. 7, 2018, to Christopher McBratney and Ashley McBratney, 1308 N. Broad St., Fremont, $367,000.
Paul A. Marsh to Thomas G. Wagner and Diane L. Wagner, 307 N. Hickory St., Hooper.
Kenneth J. Marsh to Thomas G. Wagner and Diane L. Wagner, 307 N. Hickory St., Hooper.
Wallstreet Properties LLC to Mitchell Robert Baxa, 245 W. 19th St., Fremont, $149,500.
The Lund Company Partnership, 108 Street Plaza Investors LLC, Robert V. Dwyer Jr., as trustee of the Robert V. Dwyer Jr. Revocable Trust, Marcia Dwyer and HDPS 2 Investments LLC to Deerfield Two LLC, $220,000.
Craig A. Harbaugh and Stacy J. Harbaugh to Shawn P. O’Reilly and Christine M. O’Reilly, 3140 Marian Lane, Fremont, $374,000.
NEBCO Inc. to Steven A. Austin, 255 N. Ridge Rd., Cabin 32, Fremont, $35,000.
NEBCO Inc. to Steven A. Austin, 255 N. Ridge Rd., Cabin 32, Fremont.
Gregory L. Clements, personal representative of the Marjory R. Clements Estate, to Gregory L. Clements, trustee of the Marjory R. Clements Trust dated April 17, 2018, the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
James Schauer, successor trustee, to Joseph J. Belchal and Mary J. Belchal, 2121 Nye Dr., Fremont, $175,000.
Bryan D. Thompson and Jessica S. Thompson to Hector Diaz and Denise Diaz, 1303 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $113,000.
Black Heart Investments LLC to Christopher R. Menn, 4060 Old Highway 8, Fremont.
Kirk D. Brand and Jeanne M. Brand to Stebet Properties LLC, the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $600,000.
Robert H. LeCrone to Alyssa LeCrone, 450 N. Logan St., Fremont, $75,000.
Patrick J. Henggeler, successor trustee, to Daniel C. Moran and Melissa D. Moran, 1344 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $270,000.
Debra L. Hansen and Steve Hansen, Robin S. Kopecky and Kellie Kopecky, and Sandra J. Holland and Daniel Holland to Jack O. Mulliken and Pamela J. Mulliken, 1040 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 16, $339,000.
Don Ladehoff and Joan M. Ladehoff to Amber L. Davenport, 1865 E. 20th St., Fremont, $150,000.
The estate of James L. Price to Haley Stone and Mica Wiseman, 1611 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $169,500.
Matthew A. Schiermann to Jeffrey D. Klinzing and Angela M. Klinzing, 1226 Willow St., Fremont, $225,000.
Russell L. Callaway and Sandra S. Callaway, trustees, to Timothy Arlyn Brown and Vanessa Kay Brown, 5227 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $475,000.
Jeffery J. Woita and Marcy R. Woita, trustees of the Jeffery J. Woita Living Trust, to Jeffery J. Woita and Marcy R. Woita, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 20, North Bend.
Jeffery J. Woita and Marcy R. Woita to JAID Enterprises LLC, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 20, North Bend.
Gerard A. Godaire and Velda K. Godaire to Cooper L. Self and Desirae D. Self, 205 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $155,000.
Thomas N. Sawyer Jr. to Chad A. Guy and Jennifer Guy, 534 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $251,500.
Gary M. Trine and Carol A. Trine to Russell L. Callaway and Sandra S. Callaway, 1522 Maplewood Dr., Fremont, $455,000.
Brian Tornquist and Tonya Arnold-Tornquist to Kyle Wagner and Mellisa Wagner, Lot 7, Willowwood Lane, North Bend, $45,000.
Kenneth R. McElhose, trustee, and Alice C. MeElhose, trustee, to Memorial Cemetery Association Inc., 2552 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $220,000.
Virginia R. Pieper to Virginia Pieper and Chad Pieper, trustees of the Virginia R. Pieper Revocable Living Trust Agreement, 135 Linden St., Dodge.
Alene C. Nestander to Richard L. McGill and Carol A. McGill, 2117 Nye Dr., Fremont, $182,000.
The estate of Bernard H. Stumpe to Brayden Hansen, 514 Bridge St., Scribner, $107,000.
Brandon N. Mues and Cheri D. Mues to Gregg Clausen and Shelli L. Clausen, 1116 Eastwood Dr., Fremont, $372,000.
Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan to Wallen 1 LLC, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha to Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan to Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan to Lowell L. Schlecht, a tract of land located in Tax Lot C in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mike Wyle and Sheri Wyle to Julie A. Smith, 122 Fourth St., Uehling, $40,200.
Julie A. Smith to Dale Wimer, 122 Fourth St., Uehling, $27,925.
Mike Wyle and Sheri Wyle to Julie A. Smith, 124 Sixth St., Uehling, $12,200.
Julie A. Smith to Michael J. Graae and Jessica Graae, 124 Sixth St., Uehling, $8,200.
Melissa Zepeda f/k/a Melissa K. Larsen and Danny Zepeda to Melissa Zepeda and Danny Zepeda, 1631 N. Garfield St., Fremont.
Nancy Sue Merz and Gale N. Merz to Taylor Skinner and Kelly Skinner, 822 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $185,000.
Gary T. Scott to Ted T. Scott, Cabin 44, Summer Haven Lake, Fremont.
Jonathan L. Boothe Jr. and Samara S. Boothe to Francisco Tino Lopez and Marta Osorio Riquiac, 746 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $50,000.
Bryan Birks and Sarah Birks f/k/a Sarah Hoffman to Brett E. Ryan and Brianna C.M. Quandt-Ryan, 2032 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $208,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, successor by merger to Fremont National Bank & Trust Company, trustee of the Gretchen A. Miles Trust, to Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, 1427-1429 Ohio St., Fremont, $170,000.
Leon J. Jurgens and Marlene R. Jurgens to Diane Jurgens, 306 E. 11th St., Fremont, $26,000.
Ryan S. Wolfe and Brianna Wolfe to Pedro Velasquez and Olga Rebeca Velasquez, 1807 N. I St., Fremont, $130,000.
James Villwok, personal representative of the estate of Eldon Villwok, deceased, to James Keith Villwok, John Keith Villwok and Brian Michael Villwok, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 3, of J&L Subdivision, Dodge County.
Timothy R. Walraven and Heather M. Walraven to Timothy R. Walraven and Heather M. Walraven, 1130 Timberwood Dr., Ames.
Richard J. Pruss to Sara Crist, 339 N. Oak St., Dodge, $89,000.
Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden to Darlene N. Nasario, 3025 N. Howard St., Fremont, $240,000.
Phyllis A. Vitamvas to Ryan S. Wolfe and Brianna Wolfe, 2432 Parkview Dr., Fremont, $225,000.
Gary Halbmaier to John Monson, 735 Washington St., Fremont, $91,000.
