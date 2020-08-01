Dodge County real estate transfers

The estate of Bernard H. Stumpe to Brayden Hansen, 514 Bridge St., Scribner, $107,000.

Brandon N. Mues and Cheri D. Mues to Gregg Clausen and Shelli L. Clausen, 1116 Eastwood Dr., Fremont, $372,000.

Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan to Wallen 1 LLC, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha to Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Marilyn Dent Milligan, Molly Crook f/k/a Molly Milligan, and Matthew Milligan to Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.