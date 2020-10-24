Dodge County real estate transfers

Abram D. Marshal and Stephanie M. Marshall to Adam Liston and Mandi Liston, 2705 Brentwood Dr., Fremont, $360,000.
Rawhide Land Partnership to Gifford Construction LLC, 1647 Wood Dr., Fremont.
JNK Properties LLC to Baltazar Estrada Garcia, 406 W. Third St., Fremont, $36,500.
Deric Small and Jessica Small to Oscar A. Magana, 150 Pershing Rd., Fremont, $110,000.
Ronald G. Duncan and Beverly J. Duncan to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Gary L. Baumert and Judy K. Baumert to Nebraska Department of Transportation, County Road 14 and U.S. Highway 275, Scribner, $500.
Eveland Supply Company to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Aaron O. Lange and Angela K. Lange to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
John E. Probasco to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,100.
Dennis Hansen to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $960.
Dee Anne Ludvigsen to Dee Anne Ludvigsen, trustee of the Dee Anne Ludvigsen Revocable Trust Agreement, 1305 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Donald Edwin Hanson and Sharon Adair Helland Hanson, and Scott Anthony Dvorak and Laurie Dawn Dvorak to Sharon Adair Helland Hanson, 732 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden to William Gibson and Shanna Gibson, 3023 N. Howard St., Fremont, $230,000.
Gabriela Uribe n/k/a Gabriela Monroy and Alex Monroy to Jarrod M. Steenblock and Sybil L. Porter, 1545 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $155,000.
Larry D. Steffensmeier to Michael Smith and Ariel Smith, 1124 U.S. Highway 30, North Bend, $334,000.
Marilyn Jessen to Taylor Michelle Hanson, 1240 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $143,000.
Susan L. Dierberger, James C. Arbaugh and Nuria Arbaugh to Stephanie Marta Arbaugh and Sean Neil Gothier, 226 S. Howard St., Fremont, $130,000.
Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson to Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson, trustees, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 12, Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of a 4.15 acre tract along the south edge of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the southwest quarter of northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north 17 acres of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, also described as Tax Lot 3, in Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south 71.5 acres of the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 3, which is more particularly described as the north half of the northwest quarter less Tax Lots 2 and 1, all in Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter and the north 12 rods in width of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northwest quarter in Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 22, all in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the east 10 acres of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Daniel Ray Carlson and Andrea N. Carlson to Daniel Ray Carlson and Andrea N. Carlson, 2624 Park Place Dr., Fremont.
Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson to Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson, 101 W. 12th St., Fremont.
Kirk D. Brand a/k/a Kirk Brand and Jeanne M. Brand a/k/a Jeanne Brand to Kirk D. Brand and Jeanne M. Brand, Lot 44, Riverview Shores Subdivision, being a part of Sections 11, 12, 13 and 14, all in Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; all of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; all that part of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying east of the right-of-way of the Chicago & Northwestern Railway Company, now Fremont Northern Inc.; all of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part lying west of the west line of the Chicago & Northwestern Railway, formerly the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad, now Fremont Northern Inc.; part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying west of the right-of-way of the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, now Fremont Northern Inc.; part of the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying east of the easterly right-of-way of the BNSF Railway, formerly the C.B. and Q Railroad and west of the westerly right-of-way of the C. and NW. Railroad, now Fremont Northern Inc.; the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 8 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west one-half of the southeast quarter of Section 21, Township 18, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; all that portion of the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Joyce E. Keller and Daniel Q. Keller to Glen A. Kreikemeier, the north half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $130,000.
FRC Properties LLC to Colton Birdsall, 1249 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $175,000.
John L. Cruse and Janet N. Cruse to Laura Baumert, 1405 N. Main St., Fremont, $181,000.
Del Peterson & Associates Inc. a/k/a Del Peterson and Associates Inc. to 4-K Capital LLC, 419 W. Judy Dr., Fremont.
Del Peterson & Associates Inc. to 4K Capital LLC, part of Lot 4, Nelsen Business Park, Fremont.
The Leroy J. Villwok and Donna R. Villwok Joint Living Trust to Lazaro Suarez Paz, 1731 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $163,000.
Stevan K. Schneider, personal representative of the Melvin E. Schneider Estate, to Murray Property Management LLC, 2101 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $134,000.
Amy J. Lemmers and Kevin M. Lemmers to Danny R. Kauble and Diane K. Kauble, 1112 N. Howard St., Fremont, $275,000.
Dodge County Agricultural Society Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Rickey G. Foster and Tammy Sue Foster to Agustin Mendoza Contreras and Teresa J. Torres Medina, 2111 E. Second St., Fremont, $183,500.
Ethelanne Sherman and Gary C. Sherman, as trustees of the Sherman Family Living Trust, to Dan Carlson, 1422 Austin Lane, Fremont, $110,000.
Brian J. Whisler and Sharon Whisler to Alan Harding, 1866 E. 19th St., $129,455.28.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Block 2, Lot 4, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Michael A. Bohanan, personal representative, to Michael A. Bohanan, 1184 N. Garfield St., Fremont.
J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Gabriela Monroy and Alex Monroy, 2815 Hogan Ln., Fremont, $225,000.
Darlene J. Brown to Clinton F. John, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 25, Fremont, $140,000.
Kevin E. Kaup and Shiela Kaup to John & Libby LLC, 1130 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $180,000.
Austin Knupp and Jessica A. Knupp to Mandie Lee Fisher, 524 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $155,000.
Alan J. Totten and Abbey Totten to Tita Amaya, 930 N. Grant St., Fremont, $160,000.
Patricia Lea Collins to Brian J. Gernandt and Jodie J. Gernandt, 1430 N. Logan St., Fremont, $146,900.
TBR Inc. to Brady and Andrea Vacha, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $9,000.
Nathan D. Hilbers to Nathan D. Hilbers and Kristina Donner, 1865 County Road B, Scribner.
Michael A. Hagerbaumer to Amy L. Hagerbaumer, 1020 Brickyard Dr., Hooper.
Porfirio Eric Diaz and Tiffany Diaz to Marvin Zetino and Kimberly Zetino, 2530 E. 19th St., Fremont, $239,900.
David M. Soderling and Machelle L. Soderling to Nikolas S. Beninato and Diane M. Beninato, 521 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $107,000.
City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
City of Scribner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Ryan A. Botterbrodt and Grace M. Botterbrodt to Jordan Von Seggern, 614 Ninth St., Scribner, $68,000.
