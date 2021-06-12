Dodge County real estate transfers

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 7, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.

Dean M. Papa and Judith A. Papa to Abby N. Walter, 1335 N. Main St., Fremont, $235,000.

Larry Pojar, trustee of the Larry Pojar Trust Agreement, to Larry D. Pojar, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Larry D. Pojar, a/k/a Larry Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar a/k/a Bonita Pojar to Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar, 416 County Road F, 437 County Road E and 429 County Road F, Dodge.

Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar to Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar, co-trustees of the Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar Family Trust, 416 County Road F, 437 County Road E and 429 County Road F, Dodge.

Wesley J. Walling and Deborah R. Walling to Blake Walling and Sierra Walling, 1956 E. 10th St., Fremont, $327,000.

Third Day LLC to Beverly A. Kibilko and Darcy A. Mohamed, 1729 Victoria Ln., Fremont, $200,000.