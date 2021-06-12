Dodge County real estate transfers

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 7, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Dean M. Papa and Judith A. Papa to Abby N. Walter, 1335 N. Main St., Fremont, $235,000.
Larry Pojar, trustee of the Larry Pojar Trust Agreement, to Larry D. Pojar, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Larry D. Pojar, a/k/a Larry Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar a/k/a Bonita Pojar to Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar, 416 County Road F, 437 County Road E and 429 County Road F, Dodge.
Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar to Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar, co-trustees of the Larry D. Pojar and Bonita D. Pojar Family Trust, 416 County Road F, 437 County Road E and 429 County Road F, Dodge.
Wesley J. Walling and Deborah R. Walling to Blake Walling and Sierra Walling, 1956 E. 10th St., Fremont, $327,000.
Third Day LLC to Beverly A. Kibilko and Darcy A. Mohamed, 1729 Victoria Ln., Fremont, $200,000.
David T. Cassell, trustee of the David T. Cassell 2018 Living Trust, to Cynthia Ann Deters, 940 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $166,000.
Peggy S. Schutt and Edward A. Schutt to Alyssa J. Schutt, 153 S. Luther Rd., Fremont, $212,500.
William Gepford and Melissa Gepford to Jeremy M. Davis and Kristina M. Davis, 3216 N. Armour Dr., Fremont, $290,000.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Charles D. Pospisil and Gloria F. Pospisil, 2812 Bryan Shore Dr., Fremont, $185,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to Dennis J. Nadrchal and Dianne D. Nadrchal, 2852 Brooks Hollow Dr., Fremont, $379,000.
Amy A. Needham n/k/a Amy A. Teter and Chris Teter to Tony S. Hussey and Crystal M. Hussey, 2835 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $325,000.
Larry D. Flamme and Mary J. Flamme to I and I Holdings LLC, 506-512 E. 12th St., Fremont, $175,000.
Larry D. Flamme and Mary J. Flamme to I and I Holdings LLC, 131-135 S. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $168,000.
Larry D. Flamme and Mary J. Flamme to I and I Holdings LLC, 632 N. Grant St., Fremont, $46,000.
I and I Holdings LLC to Larry D. Flamme and Mary J. Flamme, 295-297 Capstone Dr., Fremont, $510,000.
John M. Dinkel and Cynthia M. Dinkel, and Larry M. Dinkel and Sherry Dinkel to JLD LLC, 151 Railroad St., Scribner.
JLD LLC to Vacha Excavating LLC, 151 Railroad St., Scribner, $240,000.
Hudnall Group LLC to Loving Homes Services LLC, 748 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $325,000.
Thomas Hoesing and Barbara Hoesing to Matthew Michael Ball, 545 E. 16th St., Fremont, $149,900.
KCCSJ LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 318 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $127,500.
James Norwood to Drew B. Arvanitis, 130 E. 11th St., Fremont, $190,000.
Mark and Elizabeth Langemeier to Craig D. Langemeier, 1583 County Road E, Scribner.
Amy L. Johnson and Cornelius Askew to Corey Mueller and Mark Mueller, 2427 E. 10th St., Fremont, $250,000.
Gene Steffy’s Chrysler Center Inc. to W.H.S. Inc., Lot 3B, McClarys’ Subdivision, Block 2, Replat of Lot 3, Fremont, $180,000.
Norma M. Hamilton to Jerome L. Halladay and Ellen Ann Halladay, 310 W. 10th St., North Bend, $180,000.
Robert A. Riley and Mable E. Blatt to The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, 110 E. 11th St., North Bend, $480.
Brian J. and Tracy L. Landry to Raymond D. and Peggy L. Gaudreau, 2150 N. Main St., Fremont, $250,000.
Kelly D. Brohimer and Raymond G. Dunn, co-personal representatives of the estate of James W. Bales, deceased, to Megal Kathol and Kenton Kathol, 1453 Austin Ln., Fremont, $127,000.
Brian and Sherry Wiese to David and Carrie Kanne, 442 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 38, Fremont, $50,000.
Deanna G. Tank f/k/a Deanna G. Eyer to Michael James Larsen, 1705 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $111,000.
Day Homes LLC to Hsuan-Yin Carlson and Dan Carlson, 1509 E. Dodge St., Fremont.
Asheville Homes LLC to Dennis F. Knudsen and Lorna F. Knudsen, 3065 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $290,486.
Albert Nielsen and Pamela Nielsen, and John Nielsen and Barbara Nielsen to James Norwood, 2865 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $220,000.
Boschult Engineering Co. to Mark T. Boschult and Gail M. Boschult, trustees, 340 W. 22nd St., Fremont, $17,000.
Boschult Engineering Co. to Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust, and Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Mervin W. Boschult Revocable Trust, 341 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $42,400.
John A. LoGrande, personal representative for the estate of Robert C. Reh, deceased, to Lyn N. Tingelhoff and Lanae M. Hayden, 330 E. Third St., Fremont, $71,500.
Joe Sapereira and Rhonda Sapereira to John & Libby LLC, 1506 N. Logan St., Fremont, $146,500.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 9, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $43,900.