Dodge County real estate transfers

Delvic Inc. to Paul Schlecht and Taylor Schlecht, a parcel of land located in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $9,000.
Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust, dated Sept. 13, 1999, to Patrick Norman Mactier, 197 North Drive, Fremont, $81,300.
Mary Ann Stodola, successor trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, to Patrick Norman Mactier, 197 North Drive, Fremont.
Pine Hill Inc. to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, 48.09 acres, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $504,950.
Frank R. Krejci, trustee of the Frank R. Krejci Trust, to VCS Fremont Property I LLC, that portion of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying south and east of the railroad right-of-way, $1,043,000.
Bradley J. Lensch and Debra L. Lensch to Christina L. Wilson and Reid L. Wilson, 2514 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $330,000.
The Stone Living Trust, dated Sept. 11, 2020, to Bryce Camp and Tiffany Camp, 1421 Pepperwood Ct., Fremont, $395,000.
Joyce A. Ehrich to Russell L. Hank and Elsie M. Hank, 410 E. Eighth St., North Bend, $52,000.
Ronald W. Kirsch and Judith F. Kirsch to Daniel J. Determan and Anne M. Determan, 3380 Big Island Rd., Lot 35, Fremont, $270,000.
James D. Furstenau and Lavonne Furstenau to BJCE Properties LLC, 1214 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $149,900.
James J. House and Lynette Kay House to House Family 2 LLC, 630 W. Eighth St., Fremont.
James J. House and Lynette Kay House to House Family 1 LLC, 543 W. South St., Fremont.
James J. House and Lynette K. House to House Family 2 LLC, 334 ½ N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Robert J. Barnes and Frances J. Barnes to Nicholas D. Emanuel and Amy C. Emanuel, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 48, North Bend, $165,000.
Eugene A. Stenger and Idagene Stenger to IDA-GENE LLC, 231 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont; 435 N. C St., Fremont; 1641 N. Colson Ave., Fremont; 913 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bob Properties LLC to Felipe P. and Kimberly A. Pinales, 906 N. William Ave., Fremont, $1.
Tommy D. Lallman and Robin L. Lallman to Robin L. Lallman, 5770 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames.
Tommy D. Lallman and Robin L. Lallman to Tommy D. Lallman, 1533 County Road 16, Hooper.
Roger L., Jerry H., and Donald L. Hasenkamp to Nebraska Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 275 and County Road H, Dodge County, $3,772.
Mitch E. Sawyer and Bridget K. Sawyer to Linn C. Kroeger and Heather M. Kroeger, 1737 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $475,000.
Gerald W. Knoell and Nancy E. Knoell to Dustin Wilcox and Tamara Wilcox, 1008 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $35,000.
D & H Farms Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, east side of Logan Creek and north side of County Road F, Dodge County, $1,110.
Linda K. Riesselman, trustee of the Henry R. Riesselman Family Trust created under the Henry and Linda Riesselman Revocable Trust dated Feb. 2, 1993, to MSL Investments LLC, 1435-1439 Ohio St., Fremont, $75,000.
Kevin Ehlers, personal representative of the estate of John F. Ehlers, deceased, to PMJ Properties LLC, 2005 Austin Ln., Fremont, $155,000.
Max H. Woods and Susanne M. Woods to Ogden Rentals LLC, 1025 E. Third St., Fremont, $80,000.
LGK Farms Inc. to Patrick J. Kriete and Maria L. Kriete, Douglas Kriete and Sheri L. Schipper Kriete, and Larry R. Kriete and Julie Kriete, the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Allen L. Meister and Cheryl L. Meister to Ted R. Mikuls and Michelle L. Mikuls, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 6, Riverview Shores, North Bend, $400,000.
PM Properties LLC to Sean M. Schovanec, 507 E. 12th St., Fremont, $169,500.
Mary W. Schulzkump to Timothy D. Fiscus, 307 Whispering Pines Dr., Lot 95, Nickerson, $30,000.
Glen L. Popken, trustee of the Glen L. Popken Revocable Trust, to Dodge County, Nebraska, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,360.
Daniel L. Allard and Lisa A. Allard to Ryan Wiezer and Nancy Wiezer, 536 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $95,000.
Carol Babcock, successor trustee of the Nadine J. Johannes Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 1, 2012, to Ronald C. Bopp, trustee of the Ronald C. Bopp Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, and Gail L. Bopp, trustee of the Gail L. Bopp Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, as tenants in common, about 158 acres being the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,300,000.
Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie L. Chudomelka to Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka, grantees, as trustees of the Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka Trust, 2432 Heritage Ln., Fremont.
Martin L. Clausen and Tamala A. Clausen to Joy Utecht and Polly Harris, co-trustees, 209 S. Pine St., Hooper, $7,000.
Jonathan L. Boothe and Samara S. Boothe to Jason J. Kubicek and Melissa A. Kubicek, 84 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $110,000.
Scott R. Getzschman and Judith M. Getzschman to Robert Ellis and Elizabeth Ellis, 1160 Timberwood Dr., Fremont, $575,000.
DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 6, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Ted S. Hansen and Cynthia Hansen to Matthew J. Wewel and Karen R. Wewel, 1205 N. Broad St., Fremont, $190,000.
Daniel L. Kreikemeier and Norma J. Kreikemeier to Joshua T. Kreikemeier, 303 Ash St., Snyder, $62,500.
Christine K. Risch to D & S Storage LLC, part of the Outlot E in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.
Robert K. Murray, trustee, and Sandra L. Murray, trustee, to Jonathan M. Garay and Kelley E. Garay, part of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Tax Lot 32 lying in the northeast quarter southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Douglas E. Neesen and Beckie I. Neesen to Douglas E. Neesen, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Douglas E. Neesen and Beckie I. Neesen to Douglas E. Neesen, part of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
MAS Properties LLC to Christopher Shan Kovacs and Angela M. Bell-Kovacs, 1455 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $130,000.
Charles W. Kelberlau, Beverly J. Kelberlau, Myron H. Andrews and Jean Andrews to Robert Klingsporn and Kassidy Klingsporn, 2130 N. C St., Fremont, $137,500.
Angela J. Gartner to Benjamin L. Vrba and Kristan A. Vrba, 321 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $230,000.
Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carol Ruskamp, 1824 N. Deer Run, Fremont, $428,807.61.
Benjamin D. Ruwe and Cassie L. Haeffner to Matthew Eric Wilson, 1749 N. C St., Fremont, $169,900.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Phyllis R. Beyer, trustee of the Steven C. Beyer Irrevocable Trust No. 3, and Steven C. Beyer, trustee of the Phyllis R. Beyer Irrevocable Trust, 1847 Deer Run, Fremont, $110,900.
Troy A. Holcomb and Sheri A. Holcomb to Jane Ellen Yosten, 2120 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $250,000.