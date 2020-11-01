Dodge County real estate transfers

Jonathan M. Ciochon and Hannah Ciochon to Levi Duncan and Megan Duncan, 1859 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $300,000.
David C. Way, trustee of the David C. Way Revocable Intervivos Trust as restated on Aug. 23, 2013, to Peggy J. Oelkers, 1810 N. D St., Fremont, $254,000.
Debra A. Kucera to Joshua J. Kucera and Melissa A. Kucera, 2125 Hazel St., Fremont, $148,000.
Nathaniel L. Loberg and Tamara M. Loberg to Reghan Blessing, 1660 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Greg Reed, as personal representative of the estate of Melvin W. Rix, deceased, to Tamara Loberg and Nathaniel Loberg, 430 Sunset Dr., Fremont, $150,000.
Richard A. Alt and Margaret E. Alt to Ryan Alan Botterbrodt and Grace Marie Botterbrodt, 609 Eighth St., Scribner, $122,500.
Gregory C. Petersen and Debra S. Podany to Craig W. Wells and Kimberly L. Wells, 1104 Jones Dr., Fremont, $215,000.
Edgar Esposito to Nicolas Nolasco Marquina and Leticia Barrios Hernandez, and Nicolas Nolasco Marquina Jr., 855 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $160,000.
Francisco Garay and Helga Judith Garay to Jamie Lee Hansen, 1130 N. L St., Fremont, $145,000.
First State Bank & Trust Co., trustee of the Lisa M. Faubel Irrevocable Special Needs Trust dated Nov. 19, 2012, to Candido Martinez-Negrete and Carmen G. Martinez, 944 N. Howard St., Fremont, $162,000.
Armando Deiesus Cruz-Sandoval to Maria G. Arriaga a/k/a Maria Guadalupe Cruz, 2536 Kansas Ave., Fremont.
Rowe-Shelburn Farms Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,990.
Loha A. Kersten, trustee of the Norman A. Kersten and Loha A. Kersten Living Trust, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the north half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $900.
Support Local Journalism
John Diedrichsen and Dail Diedrichsen to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,560.
Dean K. Hoge and Rebecca L. Hoge, trustees of the Hoge Family Revocable Trust, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,260.
Charles D. Shaw and Denise J. Shaw to Shelli M. Novotny and Dana K. Verbeek Jr., 1349 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $125,000.
Dolores Schulz to Dolores Schulz, Seth Boll and Sarah Boll, 705 Third St., Scribner.
Nextera Properties LLC to Kaup Produce Inc., a parcel of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $275,138.
Marlin Reams and Brittany I. Reams to Marlin Reams and Brittany I. Reams, 1040 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Gerald W. Hoegermeyer and Sharon S. Hoegermeyer, trustees of the Gerald W. Hoegermeyer Trust, to Gerald W. Hoegermeyer and Sharon S. Hoegermeyer, 2427 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
Colton J. Lincoln and Madeline C. Kindler n/k/a Madeline C. Lincoln to Randy Vanek and Jamie Vanek, 1301 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $223,000.
Gerald W. Hoegermeyer and Sharon S. Hoegermeyer to Jason W. Hoegermeyer, 2427 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
Gary L. Pettitt a/k/a Gary Pettitt and Pamela S. Pettitt a/k/a Pamela Pettitt to Gary L. Pettitt and Pamela S. Pettitt, 845 W. 19th St., Fremont.
Katlin S. Vampola f/k/a Katlin S. Snyder and Joseph Lee Vampola to Katlin S. Vampola and Joseph Lee Vampola, 1915 N. I St., Fremont.
Estate of Valetta L. Leftwich to Benjamin J. Bishop and Sara R. Bishop, 941 Catalpa St., North Bend, $60,000.
Mary L. Sendgraff a/k/a Mary Lou Sendgraff to Mary L. Sendgraff, trustee, 1603-1605 Mayfair Ave., Fremont; 1312 E. 16th St. No. 1324, Fremont; and one-fourth interest in and to the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz to Luiz Gustavo Marino Alarcon, 855 W. 10th St., Fremont, $80,000.
Equity Trust Company to PA Sunrise Properties LLC, 1141 Maple St., North Bend, $31,925.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.