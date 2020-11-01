Dodge County real estate transfers

Armando Deiesus Cruz-Sandoval to Maria G. Arriaga a/k/a Maria Guadalupe Cruz, 2536 Kansas Ave., Fremont.

Rowe-Shelburn Farms Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,990.

Loha A. Kersten, trustee of the Norman A. Kersten and Loha A. Kersten Living Trust, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the north half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $900.

John Diedrichsen and Dail Diedrichsen to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,560.

Dean K. Hoge and Rebecca L. Hoge, trustees of the Hoge Family Revocable Trust, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,260.

Charles D. Shaw and Denise J. Shaw to Shelli M. Novotny and Dana K. Verbeek Jr., 1349 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $125,000.