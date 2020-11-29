Dodge County real estate transfers

Larry D. Freburg and Norma Freburg to Courtney Taylor and Allison Taylor, 408 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $142,000.
Michele Huffman and Cynthia Thew, co-personal representatives of the estate of Robert L. Thew, deceased, to Jeremiah R. Harder and Kaylynn J. Harder, 1956 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $234,000.
Lisa A. Quincy-Rump and Blane Rump to BJCE Properties LLC, 740 E. Second St., Fremont, $153,500.
Shannon L. McDonald and David W. McDonald to Robert K. Moore and Debora L. Moore, 1240 Maple St., North Bend, $150,000.
LRA-JSA Investments LLC to Cody A. Peck and Schelby A. Peck, 124 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $180,000.
Farm Credit Services of America, PCA, to TS Hunt Properties LLC, 4600 N. County Road 26, Fremont, $1,000,000.
Kim Hansen and Shelley Hansen to David W. McDonald and Shannon L. McDonald, 984 U.S. Highway 30, North Bend, $395,000.
Lynn M. Mandel f/k/a Lynn M. Marr to Dylan T. Wiesen a/k/a Dylan Thomas Wiesen, 101 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $85,000.
Asheville Homes LLC to Asheville Properties LLC, Lot 2R, Replat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Yorkshire Third Subdivision, Fremont, $463,000.
Marianne K. Simmons to Timothy LaFavor and Hollie LaFavor, 525 W. 19th St., Fremont, $320,000.
Liliana E. Shannon to Dan Carlson, 815 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Ryan B. Harder and Stephanie Harder to Ryan B. Harder and Stephanie Harder, 405 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Douglas A. Wheelock and Marilyn J. Wheelock to Patrick J. Langan, 2124 N. Union St., Fremont, $125,000.
Clayton Earl Hensley and Jill Hensley to Tanner Wesely, 1022 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $129,500.
Jon M. Kern and Cathy A. Kern to Shane Tucker, 3249 Big Island Road, Fremont, $237,000.
Loree Dahl and Dennis Dahl, Dennis Dahl and Loree Dahl, trustees of the Dennis Dahl Revocable Trust Agreement and Dennis Dahl and Loree Dahl, trustees of the Loree Dahl Revocable Trust Agreement, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Timothy R. Emanuel and Victoria L. Emanuel, Lot 1, Block 6, Brooks Hollow 2nd Addition, Fremont, $71,900.
Boulevard Boys Properties II LLC to S & S Homes Inc., 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 70, North Bend, $130,000.
Ronald D. Marquardt and Terry L. Marquardt, successor trustees, to Terry L. Marquardt, all interest in and to the east half of the northwest quarter and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 10, East of the 6th P.M., Washington County; all interest in and to the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 3 in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all interest in and to the south half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, expect the part thereof deeded to the State of Nebraska, Section 20, Township 19, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Betty A. Koborg, trustee and any successor trustees of the Betty A. Koborg Living Trust dated April 13, 1993, to Susan K. Wycoff, Lot 6 of Kopecky’s Subdivision of Part of Government Lot Six, Section 22 and Government Lot 3 of Section 27, all in Township 17, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $87,500.
RFK Properties LLC to Jeffrey S. Claborn and Jennifer Claborn, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $249,500.
Gwyn M. Jarrett and Cheryl K. Sellhorst and Deanne J. Flessner, co-attorney-in-fact on behalf of Betty A. Beebe, to Gwyn M. Jarrett and Cheryl K. Sellhorst and Deanne J. Flessner, successor co-trustees of the Betty A. Beebe Trust dated Oct. 1, 2001, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 17, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Steve Swett and Andrea Swett to Cody Michael Wells and Jamie Lynn Wells, 1330 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $174,000.
Thomas P. Nolan and Tamera S. Nolan to Cheryll S. Scherer and Philip C. Sherer, 1717 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $147,900.
Scott D. Schaller and Susan Schaller to Sally J. Vilmont, 730 E. Second St., Fremont, $187,500.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.