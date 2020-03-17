Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that due to evolving concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), it is adapting the ways in which it serves customers to ensure they receive the products they need while keeping customers, employees and communities healthy and safe.

Store hours: Starting Wednesday, March 18, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. Until further notice, Hy-Vee’s new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. These shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand. Operating with shorter hours also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

Convenience stores: All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.

Dining areas: All dining areas in all Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed until further notice.