Hy-Vee announces Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store format

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the launch of Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a new division of the company focused on providing a best-in-class wine, spirits, and beer selection in a modern, standalone format that enhances customer experience.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores will feature a large selection of wine and spirits, as well as craft beer. The eclectic wine and spirits selection will feature a price point for all customers, along with specialty grocery items, including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, as well as sodas and seltzers to help customers craft a full food and drink menu for any event or occasion. Additionally, customers can purchase high-end barware and related accessories.