Hy-Vee dietitians hosting free, virtual events in August focused on children’s health

Throughout the month of August, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free, virtual events focused on children’s health through a variety of children’s programming. Free events include virtual children’s cooking classes, store tours and live Q&A’s to provide customers with recipes and tips in preparation for going back to school.

In Little Chefs virtual cooking classes designed for children ages 3-7, Hy-Vee dietitians will show Hy-Vee’s youngest customers how to prepare healthy back-to-school snacks. Dietitians will demonstrate simple, follow-along recipes like monster cookie dough bites and three-ingredient strawberry popsicles to help get young children comfortable and active in the kitchen.

During Junior Chefs classes, Hy-Vee dietitians will focus on building upon young customers’ kitchen skills, while also helping them foster a healthy relationship with food. Dietitians will demonstrate how to create healthy meal options for children 8 years of age and older, as well as how to create trail mix cookies and strawberry energy bites.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}