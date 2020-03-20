The Fruit Truck plans stop in Fremont

In response to produce shortages caused by the COVID-19 situation, The Fruit Truck is extending its strawberry delivery season and bringing more fresh-picked Florida strawberries to Fremont.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now. With empty shelves and produce shortages in local grocery stores, we want to do everything we can to continue to make fresh fruit available to our customers,” said Irina Kleinsasser, CEO of The Fruit Truck. “Our food is safe. Our strawberries are only handled by the farmer who picks them, and our truck drivers are food-safe certified by the FDA.”

Fresh-picked Florida strawberries from The Fruit Truck will be delivered to Sapp Bros Travel Center (4260 N. Broad St.) in Fremont on Tuesday, March 24, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:25 p.m. Customers are asked to reserve strawberries online at www.MyFruitTruck.com and pick them up at the truck when it comes to town. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups are welcome.

The Fruit Truck, which is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with farmers that hand-pick and ship the best fruit from their orchards to communities across the country in order to bring fresh, flavorful produce directly to local families.

The Fruit Truck is extending deliveries to over 100 communities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Delivery schedules for each state can be found at www.MyFruitTruck.com.

