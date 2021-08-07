Small business owners can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic still have time to apply for long term, low interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

These working capital loans provide a maximum of $500,000 for small businesses to use to offset economic injury experienced during the pandemic. Proceeds of the loan may be used for credit card payments, increased wages, accumulated rent, increased cost of goods sold, and more.

The SBA has taken measures to improve the EIDL application and approval process. In late June, the COVID EIDL Loan Program was transitioned from the Office of Disaster Assistance to the Office of Capital Access (OCA). This transition included implementing new processes and performance management, and dedicating additional personnel to increase capacity of the review process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This transition resulted in daily processing of EIDL increases of 1,647 on June 28 to 37,027 on July 28 – a 22-fold increase in production efficiency. The SBA estimates that the current 600,000+ loan modification backlog to be cleared by mid-August, with most reviewed by early August.