Local grape grower and fifth generation Nebraska farmer Kara Sousek credits the “really great family support” for her being selected as the 2023 Ag Family Farm of the Year award-winner at the annual Excellent in Agriculture luncheon on March 21.

The awards ceremony, which is sponsored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizes honorees for Ag Innovator of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and the Ag Family Farm of the Year.

Sousek owns and manages Hundred Hills Vineyards, which has land in Prague and Raymond. A horticulture major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the fifth generation farmer hails from a family of Czech immigrants who’ve been involved in all facets of farming and livestock for decades.

“I come from a long line of farmers. We’re a very Czech family,” Sousek said. “My mom’s side comes from a long line of farmers. Several generations ago, (the family) immigrated to America and we’re farmers. I am the first generation to grow grapes. My dad and uncles have a cow-calf operation, we used to do pigs, and also grew wheat.”

On Tuesday, March 21, Sousek was on hand at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Excellence in Agriculture luncheon, where she was honored with the Ag Family Farm of the Year award, was able to give a speech about her experiences and get celebratory photographs with Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

“It was unexpected,” Sousek said of the honor from the Chamber. “I didn’t even know we got it until it came in the mail that we were selected. It was such an honor to get that recognition.”

Sousek credited the deep, robust support from her parents – Carl and Susie Sousek – as well as her brother, Nick Sousek; grandfather, Frank Sousek, and grape-growing business partner and brother-in-law, Sam Creal, as the main reason her and the family were recognized this year.

“I said in my speech, I kind of view this as kind of acknowledging that I am surrounded by really great people and really great family that have supported me throughout the years,” Sousek said. “They are really excited about my passion and my dream for viticulture.”

Sousek formerly grew both grapes and hops under the old business name Hundred Hills Hops and Vines, however she’s stopped growing hops to focus solely on growing grapes. Now, she grows white varieties Edelweiss, LaCrosse and Brianna as well red varieties of Frontenac and Petite Pearl.

“We tried growing hops, but it is kind of tough in Nebraska providing the amount hops (microbreweries) want,” she said of the effort to grow the beer-making staple. “It didn’t really work well. The grapes are our thing now. I’ve been growing since 2014 and bought an already established vineyard.”

After college, admitting she didn’t know what to do at the time, Sousek said she applied for an assistant manager job at Oak Creek Vineyard, where she was hired and had her career tending to vines and growing grapes blossom.

“I thought I would be growing sort of orchard or vegetable crops, or go back to the family farm,” she recalled. “I became manager and then ended up started leasing the vineyard when he wanted to retire. I just bought that vineyard last year, and also started renting ground from my parents near Prague and started growing my own vines in 2017.”

Aside from Sousek, this year’s honorees included two other local businesses and families that have uplifted the region through their dedication to agriculture.

Members of the Benes family — who own Fremont Automation — were honored with the Ag Innovator of the Year award for their invention of an automated machine that packages chicken parts at Lincoln Premium Poultry. Randy Fujan of Tech Partner LLC, was honored with the Ag Business of the Year award.

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said Sousek was an inspiration.

“Kara is a fifth-generation farmer, and how great is that?” Lea said. “How incredible is that? To say this is the land your great-great-great grandpa started and you are still doing it.”