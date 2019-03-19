Try 3 months for $3
Flood of 2019

Residents of south Fremont and Inglewood walk in and out of the neighborhood along M Street Monday with belongings left behind after they were evacuated due to flooding. Vehicle traffic in the area is prohibited as vehicles stall in high water and prevent access for emergency personnel. 

 Dean Jacobs, Fremont Tribune

Statewide Impact Totals

These numbers are updated as local emergency management teams are able to access and assess the damage across their counties and only represent the estimates currently reported.

Public: $553,100,736

Private: $89,040,740

Jurisdiction

Adams County

$ Public

$1,000,000

$ Private

        

Antelope County

$7,000,000

 

Banner County

$28,456

 

Blaine County

  

Boone County

$7,925,400

$2,395,000

Boyd County

  

Brown County

$5,000

 

Buffalo County

$3,520,000

$1,260,000

Burt County

$12,235,287

$50,000

Butler County

$2,425,000

$3,500,000

Cass County

$19,279,000

$9,634,284

Cedar County

$24,041,909

 

Cherry County

$9,000

 

Colfax County

$20,000

$500,000

Cuming County

  

Custer County

$4,711,800

$3,065,000

Dakota County

$1,820,094

 

Dixon County

  

Dodge County

$20,000

 

Douglas County

$1,934,500

 

Fillmore County

  

Frontier County

$75,000

 

Furnas County

$50,000

 

Gage County

$677,500

 

Garden County

$50,000

 

Garfield County

  

Gosper County

$75,000

 

Greeley County

  

Hall County

  

Harlan County

  

Howard County

$8,170,000

 

Jefferson County

$65,000

 

Johnson County

$165,000

 

Keya Paha County

$15,000

 

Knox County

$5,194,500

$12,608,150

Lancaster County

$3,750,000

 

Lincoln County

$60,010

 

Logan County

$250,000

 

Loup County

  

Madison County

$20,000,000

 

Merrick County

  

Morrill County

$30,000

 

Nance County

$231,360,400

$1,435,000

Nemaha County

$6,310,000

$785,000

Nuckolls County

  

Omaha Tribal Area

  

Otoe County

$5,922,800

 

Pawnee County

$162,000

 

Pierce County

$20,000,000

 

Platte County

  

Ponca Tribal Area

  

Richardson County

$2,050,000

$950,000

Rock County

$7,500

 

Saline County

$2,599,100

$82,000

Santee Tribal Area

  

Sarpy County

$105,972,900

$38,176,306

Saunders County

$25,100,000

$8,600,000

Scotts Bluff County

$296,077

 

Seward County

$2,696,102

 

Thayer County

  

Thurston County

$1,555,000

$500,000

Valley County

  

Washington County

$3,199,600

$5,500,000

Wayne County

$301,800

 

Wheeler County

  

Winnebago Tribal Area

  

York County

$500,000

- Source: Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

 

