Statewide Impact Totals
These numbers are updated as local emergency management teams are able to access and assess the damage across their counties and only represent the estimates currently reported.
Public: $553,100,736
Private: $89,040,740
Jurisdiction
Adams County
$ Public
$1,000,000
$ Private
Antelope County
$7,000,000
Banner County
$28,456
Blaine County
Boone County
$7,925,400
$2,395,000
Boyd County
Brown County
$5,000
Buffalo County
$3,520,000
$1,260,000
Burt County
$12,235,287
$50,000
Butler County
$2,425,000
$3,500,000
Cass County
$19,279,000
$9,634,284
Cedar County
$24,041,909
Cherry County
$9,000
Colfax County
$20,000
$500,000
Cuming County
Custer County
$4,711,800
$3,065,000
Dakota County
$1,820,094
Dixon County
Dodge County
$20,000
Douglas County
$1,934,500
Fillmore County
Frontier County
$75,000
Furnas County
$50,000
Gage County
$677,500
Garden County
$50,000
Garfield County
Gosper County
$75,000
Greeley County
Hall County
Harlan County
Howard County
$8,170,000
Jefferson County
$65,000
Johnson County
$165,000
Keya Paha County
$15,000
Knox County
$5,194,500
$12,608,150
Lancaster County
$3,750,000
Lincoln County
$60,010
Logan County
$250,000
Loup County
Madison County
$20,000,000
Merrick County
Morrill County
$30,000
Nance County
$231,360,400
$1,435,000
Nemaha County
$6,310,000
$785,000
Nuckolls County
Omaha Tribal Area
Otoe County
$5,922,800
Pawnee County
$162,000
Pierce County
$20,000,000
Platte County
Ponca Tribal Area
Richardson County
$2,050,000
$950,000
Rock County
$7,500
Saline County
$2,599,100
$82,000
Santee Tribal Area
Sarpy County
$105,972,900
$38,176,306
Saunders County
$25,100,000
$8,600,000
Scotts Bluff County
$296,077
Seward County
$2,696,102
Thayer County
Thurston County
$1,555,000
$500,000
Valley County
Washington County
$3,199,600
$5,500,000
Wayne County
$301,800
Wheeler County
Winnebago Tribal Area
York County
$500,000
- Source: Nebraska Emergency Management Agency