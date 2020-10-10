Mickelsen joins UScellular as director of sales

Greg Mickelsen has joined UScellular as director of sales for the business channel in the Iowa and Nebraska markets. In this role, Mickelsen is responsible for growing the company’s customer base, developing sales and growth strategies and ensuring that Iowa and Nebraska business and government customers are equipped with wireless technology and IoT solutions that can simplify and enhance their operations.

Mickelsen has 16 years of wireless sales experience. He comes to UScellular from Sprint, where Mickelsen had several sales leadership roles. Most recently, he served as regional director of sales in Texas, the company’s largest region.

Mickelsen is native of Chicago and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in sociology from Illinois State University. Mickelsen lives with his wife, Lynda, and two children, Logan and Lyssa, in Dallas and will relocate to the Des Moines area.

Uscellular’s Fremont store is located at 3220 E. Elk Ln., Suite 100.

