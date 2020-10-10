 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mickelsen joins UScellular as director of sales
View Comments

Mickelsen joins UScellular as director of sales

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE Greg Mickelsen-101020.jpg

Greg Mickelsen has joined UScellular as director of sales for the business channel in the Iowa and Nebraska markets. In this role, Mickelsen is responsible for growing the company’s customer base, developing sales and growth strategies and ensuring that Iowa and Nebraska business and government customers are equipped with wireless technology and IoT solutions that can simplify and enhance their operations.

Mickelsen has 16 years of wireless sales experience. He comes to UScellular from Sprint, where Mickelsen had several sales leadership roles. Most recently, he served as regional director of sales in Texas, the company’s largest region.

Mickelsen is native of Chicago and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in sociology from Illinois State University. Mickelsen lives with his wife, Lynda, and two children, Logan and Lyssa, in Dallas and will relocate to the Des Moines area.

Uscellular’s Fremont store is located at 3220 E. Elk Ln., Suite 100.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber rival to end year with $3 billion in its war chest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News