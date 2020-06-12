U.S. Cellular adding new cell site near Cedar Bluffs
U.S. Cellular is adding a new VoLTE cell site along County Road 13 east of Cedar Bluffs. The site enhances U.S. Cellular’s network in Cedar Bluffs and along U.S. Highway 77 south of Fremont.

This new tower is among more than 430 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. In 2020, U.S. Cellular has added 11 new VoLTE cell towers in Nebraska communities with less than 2,000 people. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.

For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.

