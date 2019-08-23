Titan Tire Corporation, a subsidiary of Titan International Inc., will be hosting a tire auction for the Nebraska FFA Foundation at Husker Harvest Days on Sept. 11.
In its seventh year, the 2019 auction will include a variety of tires on-site and online only bidding for a John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Floatation Tires.
“We are so grateful for the support of Titan Tire, Graham Tire and the several John Deere dealers in the state for supporting the Nebraska FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for Nebraska FFA members, said Stacey Agnew. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisors across the state.”
To participate in the live auction at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, sign in at the Nebraska FFA Foundation registration desk for a bid number to bid in person or you can bid online. To learn more about the online bidding, go to neffafoundation.org.
To participate in the online only auction for the John Deere Gator and LSW Extreme Flotation tires, go to neffafoundation.org to view more details. Bidding ends Sept. 11. The LSW tires will fit an 8000 series John Deere tractor.
The list of tires, gator information and details about the live auction and online only auction are available at neffafoundation.org.