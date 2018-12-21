Walmart and the Walmart Foundation recently announced they have donated more than $10.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profit organizations in Nebraska during FY18. These donations support Nebraska programs focused on hunger relief, healthy eating, workforce development and disaster preparedness.
Specifically, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are dedicated to the fight against hunger and are determined to help families who need ready access to nutritious food.
In Nebraska, Walmart donated more than 5.8 million pounds of food to local food banks and hunger relief organizations during FY18, which is the equivalent of more than 4.9 million meals.
In addition, Walmart encourages associates to get involved with charitable organizations that matter to them, their families and the communities they serve. Through the company’s Volunteerism Always Pays (VAP) program, associates are compensated for performing eligible volunteer service to qualified non-profit organizations.
In Nebraska, Walmart associates performed more than 5,400 hours of volunteer service in their communities throughout FY18.