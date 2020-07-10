Wegman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter C. Wegman, a 1974 graduate of Fremont High School, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. He has been with Rembolt Ludtke LLP for 38 years.

Wegman has a statewide practice representing injured people, and handling wrongful death and divorce cases. He also practices alongside his partner and ACTL Fellow Tim Engler who was inducted in 2017.

The special induction ceremony at which Peter C. Wegman became a Fellow took place before an audience of 561 during the recent induction ceremony at the 2020 Spring Meeting of the College in Tucson, Arizona. The meeting had a total attendance of 679.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region.

