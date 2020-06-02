You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman works for company with long history
View Comments

Woman works for company with long history

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE Avon award.jpg

Darlene Kroeger of Fremont shows just one of many awards she's won for her work as an Avon lady. Kroeger has been an Avon lady for 40 years.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Darlene Kroeger doesn’t have to look far to find history about Avon.

For 40 years, the Fremont woman has sold items for the Avon Products, Inc., company.

Kroeger’s history with the company began in 1980, but the business which sells products, ranging from perfume to clothes to masks and hand sanitizing gel, has a history that now spans 134 years.

A decorative tin in Kroeger’s home tells the story of the company’s founding.

David H. McConnell was a traveling agent for a New York bookseller.

He trained and recruited agents and went from being a door-to-door canvasser to the company’s owner.

In 1886, McConnell — then 28 years old — opted to make a career change.

It happened after he recalled that small vials of perfume he gave to women customers as thank-you gifts generated more interest than the books he sold.

So he founded the California Perfume Company. His goal, the company history states, was to manufacture a line of perfume from his New York City laboratory that would go via door-to-door agents to customers.

During his book-selling career, McConnell had become acquainted with a highly motivated seller named Mrs. Persis F. Albee.

The New Hampshire woman became his first agent. She’d be associated with Avon for 25 years.

In 1939, the California Perfume Company was renamed Avon Products, Inc.

Kroeger, who’s won numerous awards for her sales, observed her 40th anniversary with the company in February 2020.

During her tenure with Avon, Kroeger has earned 37 Mrs. Albee figurines.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News