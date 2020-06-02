Woman works for company with long history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darlene Kroeger doesn’t have to look far to find history about Avon.

For 40 years, the Fremont woman has sold items for the Avon Products, Inc., company.

Kroeger’s history with the company began in 1980, but the business which sells products, ranging from perfume to clothes to masks and hand sanitizing gel, has a history that now spans 134 years.

A decorative tin in Kroeger’s home tells the story of the company’s founding.

David H. McConnell was a traveling agent for a New York bookseller.

He trained and recruited agents and went from being a door-to-door canvasser to the company’s owner.

In 1886, McConnell — then 28 years old — opted to make a career change.

It happened after he recalled that small vials of perfume he gave to women customers as thank-you gifts generated more interest than the books he sold.

So he founded the California Perfume Company. His goal, the company history states, was to manufacture a line of perfume from his New York City laboratory that would go via door-to-door agents to customers.