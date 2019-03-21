- The Fremont Habitat for Humanity’s HomeStore is offering to haul away appliances for individuals cleaning up after the flood. Those needing assistance should call 402-721-8771 to schedule a time.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has assistance available to help landowners cope with the aftermath of livestock death. Through NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program, commonly referred to as EQIP, farmers and ranchers can apply for assistance to properly dispose of dead livestock. Applications are being accepted now through July 1, 2019. Producers who have not already disposed of livestock can apply for EQIP now. Producers can then get a waiver to allow them to begin working to dispose of deceased livestock before having an approved EQIP contract. Producers in the area who suffered other damages due to the blizzard and flooding – such as damaged fencing, water sources, or windbreaks – may also seek assistance from NRCS through general EQIP funding. The sign-up period for general EQIP is continuous and has no cut off application date. For more information about the programs and assistance available from NRCS, visit your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
- CenturyLink Inc. is offering its service, Emergency Call Forwarding, free of charge for 30 consecutive days to residential and small business customers in Fremont, Schuyler and Valley who are impacted by flooding. The service allows CenturyLink customers who have been displaced from their home or business to receive their phone calls on an alternate number, helping them keep in touch with family, friends and business associates. Emergency Call Forwarding service allows calls to CenturyLink phone numbers be forwarded to a wireless or landline phone number of the customer’s choice. To activate this service, customers should call the CenturyLink repair center and identify themselves as a customer affected by the flooding. Qualifying customers may use this service for 30 days, free of charge, from the date the service is activated. Residential customers should call 800-573-1311 while small business customers should call 800-954-1211. In addition, CenturyLink has waived late fees incurred during the flooding for impacted customers for 30 consecutive days from their account billing date in March.
- U.S. Cellular is providing resources to all residents in Fremont and surrounding communities who have been impacted by the recent flooding. The company will provide free Wi-Fi, chargers (wall and car) and portable power packs at the U.S. Cellular store in Fremont at 3220 E. Elk Lane. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- Don Peterson & Associates, in cooperation with Midland University, is offering help with flood clean up at no cost. The labor will be paid 100 percent by Don Peterson & Associates. Those whose need assistance may email floodhelp@donpeterson.com, call Don Peterson & Associates at 402-721-9700 during business hours or call Connie Hladik at 402-720-4229 after hours.
- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled a new website to help connect mo
- re Nebraskans with opportunities to request and provide relief. The website can be viewed at http://www.nebraska.gov/nebraska-strong/. On the website, Nebraskans who need relief can log requests for items ranging from housing to tools. Requests will then be reviewed by the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership before being posted. After they are reviewed, they will then be available for fulfillment by members of the public. Members of the public who want to help provide relief are encouraged to monitor the website for new requests. The website was created by Nebraska Interactive at no cost to the state.