Buy, selling homes in the Dodge County area and beyond

In the Dodge County Realty Group, putting the clients first is very important. So important, in fact, it’s as though you are working with family.

Recently realtor Amy Lemmers helped an older woman who had to move out of her home and into an assisted living home. It was hard for the client, but Lemmers said she did her best to reassure her client and work with her on this tough transition.

Having gone through this transition with her own family, she knew finding the right buyer was key. It’s a perfect home for a young family, and helping her client understand that was part of the transition.

“We do our best to treat them like family,” Lemmers said. “We do for any customer listing their home, that we would do for our family. I believe that 100%.”

The real estate agency group was initially opened in February 2018 at 750 N. Clarmar Ave., by Darin Whitmer and Sam Heineman. Since then, the company has offered services for buying, selling and leasing properties at a low commission rate of 4%.

In the past, Lemmers has worked for companies that have charged a higher percentage, which she felt was also fair. But in the last couple years, she felt in her heart that moving to this company and being at a lower rate has made her feel good as more money goes to the seller.

“I felt good about listing at 4% because it helped the seller out and they are the ones who put their hard work in … keeping the house up,” Lemmers said.

At the lower percent, that does not mean clients lack service. At Dodge Realty, they do everything that other real estate offices do, but they charge less, Lemmers said.

Dodge County Realty Group's team also works as listing agents for those looking to sell their home.

The process can include posting the home on Facebook or Zillow and holding open houses, which, realtor Janice Pruss said, can be a lot for those who work full-time jobs.

"We represent the seller, we get their true feelings from the buyers, what we need to change on the house," she said. "And then when you list it, we tell them exactly what they should do to get the house ready."

Dodge County Realty Group is also able to get a better fair-market value for the house, which results in the sellers getting more money than they anticipated.

"We know what that ballpark figure should be, whereas they might set it too low or too high," Pruss said. "So we end up saving them money overall."

Dodge County Realty Group has a wide range of realtors, who have knowledge in a wide range of property types. They are especially knowledgeable in river and lakefront properties. There is also a rental department whose experts are very familiar with all the ins and outs of the rental side of things.

“We just have a great all around educated office on just about any pivotal point in the real estate business,” Lemmers said.

The homebuyer process can be a difficult one, but realtor Chelsea Dolejs added she and other realtors at Dodge County Realty Group are here to help.

"When buying a home, there can be curveballs thrown at your clients and at you," she said. "But part of my job is to work through them, and I think clients really appreciate that."

The key is making sure it’s a good fit for everyone involved, Lemmers explained. You try to make it a smooth transition as possible. For the buyers, it’s making sure they think of all things.

“At Dodge County, we always put our clients first. We just want to make sure it’s a smooth transaction, ending well for that person,” she added.

Having worked as a realtor for approximately a decade, Pruss said she was drawn to the agency due to its cutting-edge technology and pro-client model.

"I've just always been involved in renovating homes and love turning a house into a home," she said. "And I enjoy people, so I've always incorporated that together, helping people reach their goals as far as getting a house that's comfortable for them and making it a home."

With the home-buying process, Pruss stressed the importance of having a buyer's agent help clients step-by-step.

"There's a lot more involved than just saying, 'Oh, I'd like that house, let's put in an offer,'" she said. "There's a long process between that date and the time that you close, and they need somebody to guide them, because they're going to have questions."

When working with buyers on a house, Pruss said she determines what price they can afford and studies the market for the perfect home.

"They may be just looking at homes for the last two weeks, a month, but we've known the market for years and we know when a house is priced correctly and when it's too high," she said.

For example, Pruss said she's worked with a client who wasn't aware of the possibility of a loan with the United States Department of Agriculture for rural communities.

"They didn't have to put any money down and they were able to get in a house, so she was very thankful that I told her that," she said.

Additionally, the realtors work with the buyers to get pre-approval to give them the best shot at finding a home with a successful transaction.

Lemmers has been in the real estate business for more than seven years, but prior to this she owned hair salons through the '80s-'90s in the area. She grew up on a farm in Hooper, and she is very local to the Fremont area. She has been a resident in Woodcliff Lakes for 20 years.

“I just appreciate the Fremont and Dodge County rural area,” she said.

Knowing the area and being invested in the area has been a benefit for Lemmers and her clients.

“I firmly believe in my heart that buying a house is probably one of the most important things any individual will do in their life,” Lemmers said. “It’s probably one of the bigger purchases that somebody will ever make in their life as they get older. I really believe that it's a real estate agent’s job and should be their priority to make sure they find the best possible home that fits that individual or family.”

Lemmers recently helped to open up Elkhorn Realty Group, which is part of the Dodge County Realty Group. Lemmers is familiar with Elkhorn as well, having a business there and also living in the area.

About a year ago, Dodge County Realty Group decided to further in the market and recruited Lemmers because of her knowledge of the area.

“I really believe being from the Fremont area. It's my hometown feel and everybody really cares about each other,” Lemmers said. “I think in the real estate business that is the No. 1 thing you have to feel is that you are looking for the perfect home for the new buyer that you’re helping. Or if you're going to list the house and are selling for somebody, the best thing to do is the best for them.”

Working in the Fremont and surrounding areas, it’s looking a little different than it did a year ago. There aren’t the mass offers that were happening for each property. Homes that were $300-400,000 could get eight to 12 offers in a couple of days.

Homes are still selling quickly, but the multiple offers are not there like they were.

Part of the reason for this, Lemmers said, is the interest rate going up to 6%. This has impacted younger and first-time home buyers. They might have started looking for a home when interest rates were closer to 3.2% and now that it’s almost doubled, it takes a hit on this group of buyers, she explained.

With these buyers, Lemmers said she will stress that owning a home, if it's best for you, is better than renting. You are not building equity when you are renting. Lately, she will tell her clients about her experience. When she initially moved to Fremont the interest rate was at 12% in the mid-’80s.

“The average interest rate on housing, the past 20-25 years, could fall somewhere between 8-10%. These 2-4.5% interest rates are really unbelievable that we have had the opportunity to have for the last three years or so,” Lemmers said. “I try to acknowledge that it was really low and that it was spectacular – was that the norm? Absolutely not.”

At 6% this is still a great rate for an investment, she stressed, compared to what it could be.

In covering all of the bases for its clients, Lemmers said Dodge County Realty Group is dedicated to putting them first.

“You have to have heart, you have to explain, you have to educate your client as much as possible. You have to have the drive and the will,” Lemmers said. "When it comes to either listing a home or helping someone buy a home, we take care of that whole process, and the needs for the next chapter of their life."