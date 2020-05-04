Campaigning in the age of social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska's primary election is May 12, and -- as with everything else these days -- it's been shaped largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Think about political campaigning. Your head fills with images of rallies, candidates ringing doorbells, handshakes and baby-kissing -- all things in short supply in the weeks leading up to this race.

That's why the Fremont Tribune matters. And it's why you reading matters. The Fremont Tribune has published several stories on our local races both in print and online over the last several weeks.

And also during that time, we've published many letters to the editor from our readers endorsing their picks for office.

With less person-to-person contact this campaign season, it's made our election preview coverage and your contributions to it more important than ever.

The days of door-to-door campaigning and handshakes will return, perhaps not by November, but the coronavirus crisis emphasizes the important role of local media and its readers is shaping the future of our community through informed election choices.