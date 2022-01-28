Captain - Pending

Forever home found Eligible for the Golden Paws Program (adoptors 60 yrs and older adopting a dog 7 yrs and... View on PetFinder
After years of preparation and a move of location, Fremont's first brewery finally opened with its ribbon-cutting last week.
A Cedar Bluffs Public Schools student was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha recently due to COVID while Fremont Public and Archbishop B…
Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.
Even living in Chichihualco, a small city in the south Mexican state of Guerrero, Jose Ortiz said he's always known business, mostly through h…
As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.
A Fremont man was arrested for disturbing the peace on Jan. 26.
ELMWOOD – A 35-year-old Lincoln man, Kyle Wainwright, was identified on Monday morning as the victim in a single-vehicle fatality accident nea…
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s football program will have a familiar face as its new leader when the Blue Devils take the field in 2022.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds to the role of interim sheriff.
