PLATTSMOUTH – A new activity has been thrown into the Harvest Festival lineup of events.
It’s the Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
“This is the first time,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director.
Originally, the chamber was to sponsor riverboat cruises on the Platte, but rain and flooding canceled that, she said. A chamber board member then suggested the cornhole tournament.
“We already have 20 people signed up,” Cruse said. “People are excited about it. We have a couple of people from Iowa and from western Nebraska sign up.”
As the name suggests, cornhole consists of throwing bags of corn kernels through a hole in a board about 25 feet away, according to Cruse. Each team consists of two players and the goal is to reach 21 points, she said.
Pre-registration is required, she said. To register, go to plattsmouthchamber.com or call 402-296-6021.
The tournament, to be held on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets, begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 by the beer garden.
The check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, Cruse said.
This long-running festival is a great way for people to discover Plattsmouth, she said.
“Our downtown is beautiful,” Cruse said. “The festival shows the history of Plattsmouth and the pride it shows.”