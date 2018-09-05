WEEPING WATER—In the fall of 1868, about 18 months or so after Nebraska became a state, a Methodist Church was founded in Weeping Water.
The congregation was pretty small and the place of worship was a little stone schoolhouse built in 1865 by donations from the residents, according to the book, History of Cass County. Although the church had its first resident pastor, the Rev. J.B. Maxfield, within months, the ministers had to live elsewhere for several years because there was no parsonage at the time.
Humble beginnings for a church now celebrating 150 years of service. To mark this milestone, the current congregation of the Weeping Water United Methodist Church, 104 W. Eldora, plans on holding special events this Sunday, first during its 10:50 a.m. service and followed by a potluck in the adjacent Fellowship Hall.
At least three past pastors – Terry Otto, Samm Johnston and Sandy Webster – have planned to attend, along with a great-great-grandson of one of the charter members, according to Bonnie Meyer, church treasurer. History books on the church will be available at the potluck, she added.
What a long history indeed.
Eventually, the congregation grew and a cornerstone was laid for a new church on the present site. During the construction, pews had to be hauled in from Plattsmouth. The church was completed and dedicated in 1874. At this service, $2,800 was pledged to pay for the building, but it would later be learned that many of the pledges had not been paid due to hard times and a “scourge of grasshoppers,” according to the county history book. There was also no parsonage. Two men, E. Ratnour and James Rivitt agreed to donate all their carpenter work if the congregation could furnish the materials. The women assisted in the project and in January 1876, the church’s pastor moved into a small, but comfortable debt-free home, according to the book.
A major expansion project began in the early 1900s and when the dedication occurred in September 1903 then-Nebraska Gov. John Mickey was one of the speakers.
A basement was built later and structural improvements and in equipment would come.
The United Methodist Church was created on April 23, 1968 when the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Methodist Church united to form a new denomination.
A sad moment would come on Christmas Day 2000 when a fire destroyed the church. As if by pure luck, history books about the church that would have been destroyed in the fire had recently been moved safely to the fellowship hall.
“We were able to keep all of our old history books,” Meyer said. “That was very lucky.”
What’s more, a church member had also just photographed the original church’s stained glass windows, which were used in replicating the windows in the new church, she said.
“We would like to extend an invitation to anyone who would like to attend,” Meyer said. “Please bring your memories to share with us.”