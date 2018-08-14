WEEPING WATER - Who says bugs can’t be tasty?
Well, maybe the real ones aren’t, but there were plenty of edible ones that area kids created from various food parts last Friday at the Cass County Fair.
It was the edible bug contest and Patrick McCormick, one of the judges, was impressed with how things went. The event drew about 50 people.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “The kids were very excited and the parents were so supportive. The kids had fun and cared what they were doing. We live in a county that we’re able to do this. This is what living in Nebraska is all about.”
Among the bugs created were cockroaches, butterflies, spiders, snails and lady bugs.
Eight-year-old Lucy Backemeyer of Murdock won first place with her BLT lady bug sandwich. It wasn’t her original choice of bug, but was more colorful, according to her mother.
“We’re very excited,” Lindsay Backemeyer said, “She worked very hard on this.”
Brady Bornemeier took second place with his fire ant dessert and Halle Dorr won third place with her cockroach dessert.