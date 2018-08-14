WEEPING WATER - There are some creative chefs in Cass County, especially when it comes to desserts.
That was evident last Friday at the Cass County Fair’s creative dessert contest.
Six ladies from around the county brought their treats, mostly cakes, to be judged.
Heather Bornemeier of Elmwood won first place with her strawberry and cheese cake featuring quesadillas flour.
She was surprised upon winning the event, Bornemeier said.
“You never know what they’re looking for. You just try to think creative and go for it.”
Her choice of dessert came from a similar dessert recipe she saw online featuring quesadilla flour that is normally a meal’s main dish.
“You have to be willing to try something different,” Bornemeier said.
Colleen Hubbard of South Bend and Lily Korytowski of Plattsmouth had the envious task of taste testing each entry in determining the winner.
Korytowski was impressed with Bornemeier’s dish.
“It was perfect for summer,” she said. “It was a very creative way to make a dessert.”
Cindy Drake of Avoca finished second with her carrot and cheese cake combination, while Sarah Kraeger of Elmwood finished third with her chocolate cake entry.