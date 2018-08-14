WEEPING WATER - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has for many years been an informative part of county fair activities and this year was no exception.
“It’s good public relations and a way to pick up information, good crime prevention information,” said Wes Tuttle, deputy sheriff, who manned the sheriff’s booth frequently during last week’s fair.
To be out and about with the public on crime prevention is nothing new for Tuttle, who teaches Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, in county schools.
“I see a lot of past students through here,” he said. “Some kids come by every day.”
At that booth, Tuttle passed out all sorts of crime prevention and related materials, plus guides for emergency management and homeland security. Also available were coloring books and wristbands for the kids.
Among those walking past Tuttle’s booth on Saturday was Fred Wilson of rural Murdock, who brought along his three children, Levi, Joey and Tucker.
“It’s always a good idea to advertise about safety,” Wilson said.
To prevent crime doesn’t need to be that complicated, according to Tuttle.
“A lot of times it’s just people being aware of things,” he said. “If you see something out of the ordinary give us a call.”