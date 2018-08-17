WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water has just opened a Dollar General store and there’s a good reason for the community to celebrate.
“It means everything,” said Mayor Mike Barrett. “We are a town without a grocery store.”
Up until now, according to Barrett, folks in the area would have to travel long distances, especially if they suddenly ran out of needed items when cooking, for example. No need for that anymore.
“This will help citizens purchase needed items without traveling to Lincoln or Omaha,” he said.
The store, located at 4895 156th St. not far from the community’s football field, opened last Sunday, though the official grand opening is coming soon.
It’s apparently what people have been wanting, according to Barrett.
“People I have heard from say they are happy about it,” he said.
Dollar General carries top brand items at competitive prices, Barrett said.
What’s more, it could encourage other businesses to come to town, he added.
“That’s a goal – to spur development and it’s an opportunity for more employment. It is a big thing.”
The grand opening is set for Saturday, Aug. 25 with customers receiving a tote and a cup that day. The first 50 customers will also receive a $10 gift card.