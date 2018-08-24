PLATTSMOUTH - A recycling event on Friday morning in Plattsmouth brought in 60 carloads of household hazardous waste.
The event that started at 7:30 a.m. came none too soon for some.
“They were lined up before we opened,” said Janet McCartney, a Cass County commissioner. “They were lined up down the road.”
The Plattsmouth event, held at Wiles Brothers, Inc., was sponsored by Five Rivers RC&D (Resource, Conservation and Development), which held similar events in Weeping Water and Eagle during the day. The purpose was to recycle certain waste products instead of them ending up in landfills or waterways
A lot of old paint, in particular, was brought in to the Plattsmouth event.
“Paint shouldn’t be thrown in the regular trash,” said McCartney, who represents Cass County on Five Rivers.
Workers poured the old paint into barrels to be incinerated later. The empty paint cans will be crushed, she said.
Other Items accepted were cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, used oil, florescent light bulbs and antifreeze. Up to six 2.5-gallon containers of farm chemicals were also allowed.
There were also lots of cardboard boxes brought in.
Beaver Lake resident Mary Rump, who brought in some paint and other items, was impressed with the event.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “We need to do this more often to keep it out of waterways.”
This was the third and final year of a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for funding this event. Bobbie Meints, spokeswoman for Five Rivers, said the high participation in Cass County and elsewhere is a good argument for receiving another grant.
“It’s going real well,” Meints said. “The participation has been higher than anticipated.”