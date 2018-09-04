ELMWOOD – A recent Sunday event added even more color in Elmwood Park and for a good cause.
About 150 people on Aug. 26 took part in the Color the Park fundraiser for purchasing new swings to complete the new playground installed last year.
“It was very successful and a lot of fun,” said Julie Anderson, event spokeswoman.
There were numerous running activities, including a Park K run featuring many kids with a few adults running along and encouraging them, according to Anderson. They ran on a trail in the park and were doused in color along the way, according to Anderson.
Others took part in a 2K or 5K run and were hit with different colors to signify the distances. Upon crossing the finish line, they received another splash of color. Other activities were also held, she said.
Altogether, $1,079 was raised to purchase Mommy & Me Swings for the park. The swings are actually called Expression Swings and are a product of Game Time. The community renamed the swings “Mommy & Me Swings” because it seemed more fitting, according to Anderson.
Just like the playground, the swings will be installed by community residents, she said.
The Color the Park event was more than a fundraiser, according to Anderson. She described it as an afternoon of laughter and cheering. The park has begun a transformation that is bringing the community even closer together.
“This was the first time (for this event), but we will do it again,” Anderson said.