PLATTSMOUTH -Who doesn’t like hamburgers and hot dogs with baked beans and other goodies, not to mention family activities?
Who could resist all that at no charge?
It’s all there at the free community dinner on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, the annual event that concludes the four-day Harvest Festival.
It’s provided by the Hosanna Lutheran Church of Plattsmouth and involves dozens of church volunteers and from the community to put it together.
“We’ve been fortunate to have people willing to grill the meat and people who do games for the kids and family-type games,” said Pastor Jim Spanjers.
It all starts at 4:30 p.m. and continuing to 6 p.m. The meal consists of hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, watermelon, chips and lemonade, tea or water. For the kids, there will be games like sack races, as well as face painting and the appearance of the clown, Purple Pockets.
There will also be a sign honoring local First Responders.
The church has been sponsoring this event for several years now, according to Spanjers, as part of an effort by its national organization for more community involvement. Ironically, this national day of involvement coincides with the festival’s final day. Therefore, the local church decided to put on this community meal, according to Spanjers.
And, it’s all free. Weather shouldn’t be an issue, since the meal will be served in the park’s pavilion.
Spanjers hopes more people take advantage of this free event as about 100, many of the volunteers, have come in the past.
“It’s a celebration of the harvest and for honoring the First Responders and for us to be out in the community,” he said.