WEEPING WATER – At last week’s Cass County Fair, a full house in the pulling track saw bull riding to the extreme.
The crowd came to see more than 40 of the finest bullriders around compete as part of the Double S Bull Co. LLC Extreme Bull Riding Tour.
“We think it was successful,” said Shad Smith, who owns the Sidney, Iowa-based company with his wife, Vicki.
The crowd was the largest he has seen in the numerous years his tour has come here, Smith said.
“The event has grown over the years,” he said. “It is one of our nicer stops, no doubt.”
Altogether, there were 42 riders from seven states who showed off their skills and fortunately none were seriously hurt, Smith said, adding that the riders come from all walks of life. For most, it’s their main occupation, while 30 percent or so do more on a seasonal or regional scale, Smith said.
There are many reasons why riders do what they do, he said.
Some do it for the thrill and excitement they receive from riding these big animals, while others view it as being their own boss, Smith said in naming just a couple.
Smith himself got started along this path at age 8.
“Between 8 and almost 30 that is what I did,” he said.
As far as the results, Trey Engle and Dalton Krantz were the top winners, each receiving first-place prize money of $1,173.
Coy Pollmeire finished in third place, receiving $728, while Tanner Horner finished fourth and received $485.
Keith Hall finished fifth and received $283 and Jordan Allen finished sixth and received $202.
In the high school/junior high series, Josh Steele won first place, receiving $210, while Tate Pollmeire finished second and received $140.
More and more people are enjoying this kind of action, according to Smith.
“During the 2000s, this was the fastest growing spectator sport in America,” he said.