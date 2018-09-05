PLATTSMOUTH – On with the show.
This year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival will once again showcase some of the best artistic performers around these parts during the Cass County’s Got Talent Show on Friday.
It all starts at 2:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Plaza at Fourth and Main streets.
“It’s definitely a tradition,” said Tina Harvey, event spokeswoman. “It’s a show, not a contest. There are no judges.”
The show annually offers students from elementary through high school a chance to perform their particular talent. Over the years, there have been singers, dancers, magic performances, comedy acts, piano and instrumental solos, and more, Harvey said. Each performance is about three minutes long, she added.
“Last year we had 27 performers, which is about normal,” Harvey said.
In case of rain, the event will be held at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters.