PLATTSMOUTH—Area residents should feel good about the number of health care and related organizations available around here.
That was evident at a Tuesday health care fair at the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters. Approximately two dozen health and wellness organizations, community organizations and social services took part.
“Health fairs are a good thing to do in the community,” said Kris Lausterer of Comper Care Outpatient Center. “It’s a good service to the community.”
Such an event like this didn’t occur last year for budgetary reasons, but Comper Care and others provided funding for its return.
That pleased Judy Attebery of rural Murray who attended the late afternoon event.
“This is a good thing,” she said. “People can come here and get information and find out what is available in the community.”
Besides offering information from many organizations, the fair also provided blood pressure checks and mental health screenings.
At the fair was Dan Genrich, an official with Plattsmouth’s new immediate care clinic of Nebraska Medicine. It’s located in the former office of Dr. Gallagher Jansen, whose practice has moved to Omaha.
“We had a soft opening on July 9,” Genrich said.
Unlike many others, this clinic is open during daytime hours – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays at 1938 E. Highway 34. It provides treatment for such problems as sprains, fevers, sore throats and animal bites. It offers x-rays and blood draws by orders from physicians.
So far, the clinic has been averaging about 18 people per day, according to Genrich.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We have a fantastic staff, great providers.”