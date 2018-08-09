It’s that time again to get rid of unwanted items around the home, while helping the environment at the same time.
It’s the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event sponsored by Five Rivers RC&D (Resource, Conservation and Development) and held in Cass County this year on Friday, Aug. 24.
“This is a good program,” said Janet McCartney, who represents Cass County on Five Rivers, which seeks ways in preventing harmful chemicals into streams and rivers among other goals. ”I started getting calls two months ago when this year’s event would occur. This is our major event.”
The county will have three collection sites with their own time schedule that Friday.
*The first site will be at Wiles Brothers, Inc., 606 Wiles Road in Plattsmouth from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
*The second site will be at the county road shop on Highway 50 south of Highway 1 near Weeping Water from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
*The third site will be at the farmer’s coop building at 400 Railway in Eagle from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Items accepted will include cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, paint, used oil, florescent light bulbs, antifreeze and more.
Up to six 2.5-gallon containers of farm chemicals will be allowed. Large, commercial amounts of farm chemicals will not be accepted.
No tires, appliances, science lab chemicals, items containing asbestos, wood preservatives, PCB’s, explosives or commercial quantities will be accepted.
Bring the materials in disposable containers no larger than five gallons or weighing more than 50 pounds. The containers will not be returned.
The event is free, but a $5 donation per household will be greatly appreciated, McCartney said. This event is made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.