PLATTSMOUTH – The annual Plattsmouth Harvest Festival sure does attract people near and far.
That was certainly true among those who visited the Cass County Historical Society Museum during this year’s four-day festival. Besides local and area visitors, some came great distances, also.
“We had people from California, two from North Carolina, one person from Texas and five from Washington State,” said H. Margo Prentiss, curator.
Usually, people coming from other states have local ties and may also be returning for class reunions and the like during the same time, according to Prentiss. But, not all.
“A lot come back just for the carnival,” she said.
Approximately 460 toured the museum, the adjacent farm shed and the Cook Log Cabin and the Burlington Caboose to the east last week, Prentiss said.
“That was a very good number,” she said.
As part of this year’s festival, the museum presented “Remembering Beautiful Merritt’s Beach” that featured old photos of the longtime swimming area near Plattsmouth.
“We had a lot who came to see that exhibit,” Prentiss said. “It brought back a lot of memories for people who played there and worked there.”
Among the visitors were Steve and Diane Hokamp of Fremont.
“It’s well done,” Steve said of the museum.
Diane added, “I like it. When you walk in, it impresses you.”
The museum also featured photos and memorabilia from past festivals, particularly from 1948 that in-cluded the dress worn by that year’s queen, Betty Meisinger Dyer, Prentiss said. Visitors can still enjoy these two exhibits through the end of September, Prentiss said.
There was also a pie sale during the festival that raised more than $800 for the museum’s operating expenses, she said.
This annual event is always a special one for the museum, according to Prentiss.
“Usually, it is our busiest weekend of the year.”