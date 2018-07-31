WEEPING WATER – One of the sweetest events of the Cass County Fair will give area residents a chance to secure home-baked treats next week.
The Cass County 4-H Fair Cake Auction will kick off the 2018 fair on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The cake auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Open Air Auditorium at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Cass County 4-H officials are hoping to have a large crowd attend the 12th annual event. The cake auction is a fund-raising activity for area children and the Cass County 4-H Council. All proceeds from the auction are split between the youth and council. Auctions in previous years have raised thousands of dollars for children involved in Cass County 4-H activities.
Dozens of students are expected to take part in this year’s auction. They will present items such as cakes, pies, cheesebread and cinnamon rolls to the crowd. Local residents and organizations will then be able to bid on each item.
The Triple B 4-H Club received the top bid of the evening at the 2017 showcase. The group created a cake that featured a replica of a 1950 Omaha Stockyards steak. The winning bid for the club’s cake was $450.
The cake auction will be the first event of Tuesday evening’s lineup at the Open Air Auditorium. The 4-H Fashion Show will begin immediately after the cake auction. The fashion show will provide children an opportunity to display their abilities in sewing, textiles and fashion.
An awards presentation for 4-H fashion contests will take place at the conclusion of the fashion show. This year’s events include Attention Shoppers and Shopping in Style divisions. Cass County 4-H leaders will also give awards for multiple other 4-H projects and contests.
The cake auction will be one of the first public events of this year’s Cass County Fair. The 4-H Cat and Small Animal Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, and the 4-H Dog Show will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. This year’s fair will run through Aug. 11.