MANLEY - The Lofte Community Theatre in Manley will stage Norm Foster’s `Hilda’s Yard’ on September 7 through 9 and September 13 through 16.
Set in 1956, the play follows the Fluck family through one extraordinary day during which their son loses his job and moves back home, their daughter leaves her husband and moves back home and Sam Fluck, thinking that he and his wife, Hilda, are empty nesters now and can start to live their own lives, buys their first television set. Hilda’s Yard is a poignant and funny look at how family dynamics don't really change much over the years.
The play, a relatively new piece, first produced in 2012, is written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster.
The cast of Hilda’s Yard includes Lofte Community Theatre stage veterans Betty Colbert in the title role of Hilda, Kevin Colbert as Sam Fluck, Joshua P. Smith as Gary Fluck, Shakeida Bullis as Janey Fluck, Renae Koehler as Bobbi Jakes, and Rob Carerra as Beverly Woytowich. The show is directed by Lofte Artistic Director Kevin Colbert.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.Lofte.org and clicking on “Tickets”. Curtain time for the show is 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. For more information, call the Lofte Community Theatre or visit www.Lofte.org .
The Lofte Community Theatre in Manley is approximately 25 miles south of Omaha. The theatre, a new post-and-beam style performing arts facility, can seat 330 patrons for each performance. Actors and audience members enjoy a climate-controlled venue year around. The Lofte also offers a full concession stand and sells beer and wine.