LOUISVILLE—It may take many hours and much work to restore and maintain vintage cars, but those involved don’t see it that way.
It’s more like a labor of love, according to participants at last Sunday’s annual Louisville car show.
“Anybody who works on cars wants to work on cars,” said Sam Schneider of Bellevue, who brought several vehicles to the Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show. “If you don’t want to work on it, don’t own one.”
In fact, Schneider believes it’s the effort in getting to the finished product that’s rewarding.
“I like the journey better than the destination,” he said.
Among the vehicles he displayed was a red and white two-door 1957 Chevy.
“I bought the car in 1969 for $50 when I was 10 years old,” Schneider said. “I’ve remodeled it over a period of years. There’s a lifetime of stories in it.”
Though its current engine is fine, Schneider plans to install a new one this year.
“It’s my passion for the vehicle.”
It was the 14th annual gathering and sponsored by BUILD (Businesses United in Louisville’s Development). About 180 area car buffs brought their treasures this time around, a big jump from the early years.
“The first year we had 12 cars,” said Dee Arias, event spokeswoman. “Every year it has grown.”
The crowd was one of the largest ever, she added.
There was much to see, including a rare 1963 Corvette owned by Henry Latek of Omaha.
“I’ve had it for 26 years,” he said. “I bought it in Houston and brought it back in pieces.”
Latek spent eight months putting it back together.
“I enjoy it. It’s fun and something to do.”
Mike Latka of Papillion brought a 1938 Chevy to the show.
“I love going into my garage on working on it,” he said. “I’ve had it for four years now and I’ve done a lot of work to it. I like doing it.”
Springfield’s Makenzie Johnson, who brought over her 1971 Mustang Mach 1, was the winner of the People’s Choice Award.
To work on her pride and joy is a whole lot of fun, according to Johnson.
“I love it,” she said.
Dan Schram, also of Springfield, brought over a 1915 Model T that was once owned by his great-grandfather. He received an unexpected surprise – the Mayor’s Award.
“This is my first show,” he said. “I was not anticipating it.”