WEEPING WATER – It’s a sport that’s moving ever quickly in popularity.
It’s bicycle motocross, which many local people saw first-hand at the Cass County Fair last week.
“It’s growing substantially here in Nebraska,” said Karl Hinkley, a longtime participant. “There are hundreds of kids doing this right now.”
This is something that has been a part of his life almost since the beginning.
“I’m 41 and I’ve been riding for 37 years,” Hinkley said. “I started when I was four.”
Hinkley is the owner of Nowear Non-Profit and the Compound, a six-acre facility near Unadilla where people can come and improve their skills in what is commonly known as BMX.
“We had 2,000 riders visit us last year,”said Hinkley, who sponsored the county show that featured nine riders, including two young girls.
Hinkley isn’t alone in learning this sport at a young age.
“I started when I was 7,” said Jacob Thiem of Kennard.
It takes dedication to be proficient in this sport.
“Most riders practice every day,” Hinkley said.
Sam Bussell, 25, of Omaha, added, “I practice as often as my body lets me.”
Of course, there are benefits like visiting other places.
“We’ve done shows in different states,” said Thiem, who has also competed in Canada.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hinkley said of BMX.