PLATTSMOUTH—It’s time to go back to Merritt’s Beach.
Through a collection of old photos, that is.
As part of this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, the Cass County Historical Society Museum is sponsoring “Remembering Beautiful Merritt’s Beach,” featuring lots of old photos of this longtime swimming area near Plattsmouth.
It’s just one of numerous activities the museum is holding during this annual harvest celebration.
There will be plenty of photos and memorabilia from past festivals, particularly from 1948 that includes the dress worn by that year’s queen, Betty Meisinger Dyer.
Located at 646 Main St., the museum will have extended hours on Sept. 7 and 8. On those days, the museum will open at 10 a.m., closing at 4 p.m.
The farm shed in the courtyard will also be open with a display of farm equipment. At the end of Main Street, the Cook Log Cabin and the Burlington Caboose will be open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free throughout the festival.
There will be a pie sale beginning at 11 a.m. on both days, continuing until closing time. Home-baked pies will be sold by the piece or whole. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Historical Society.
During last year’s festival, approximately 500 toured the museum, said H. Margo Prentiss, curator.
“It’s usually our biggest weekend of the year,” she said.