LOUISVILLE - Louisville insurance agent Terri Scholting has reached a milestone in her career and to celebrate, she’s holding an open house at her office on Friday.
The event is to honor her 25th year in business as an agent for American Family Insurance.
“August 1, 1993, was the starting date with the company," Scholting said. “I officially opened my business.”
She entered the insurance field in 1987, working part-time for another firm. After two years, Scholting became a fulltime employee.
“I love what I do,” she said. “It was meant to be.”
Scholting also enjoys helping out in the community. She is currently the president of B.U.I.L.D. (Businesses United in Louisville’s Development), as well as an executive board member for the Midlands Community Foundation.
Her agency is staffed with two licensed assistants.
Besides her 25th anniversary running her own business, Scholting is celebrating her 44th wedding anniversary with husband, Greg, today (Thursday).
They have two children, Trevor Scholting and Lexie Rickert and four grandsons.