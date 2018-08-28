PLATTSMOUTH—The popularity of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival continues to – well—grow.
“I remember last year it was solid people along the street during the parades,” said H. Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Society Museum.
“We have more participants in the parade,” added Deb Null, president of the group overseeing this event. “Part of the planning process is to keep the festival fresh and new to keep the interest growing.”
Now in its 87th year, it’s the oldest, continuous harvest festival in Nebraska and upwards of 8,000 people are expected to enjoy this “celebration” in Plattsmouth Sept. 6 through 9.
“We get together to celebrate how well the harvest has done,” Null said. “It’s a way to celebrate the hard work the farmers have done and the crops they have produced.”
Brian Harvey, who serves as the group’s treasurer, added, “It’s a celebration of the harvest. There are so many activities going on today, but I think the community and the county like to celebrate this.”
A similar comment came from Terry Little, a longtime volunteer and former king.
“There is so much to do – television, sports – so much to draw people away, yet participation is picking up,” he said.
This year’s theme is a “September to Remember” and that should be easy with all the activities scheduled.
Many are longtime favorites, while others have become popular after being introduced recently like the egg toss on Sept. 7, and the chicken chariot races and cake walk on Sept. 8.
“We got a lot of interest in those and we are bringing them back,” Null said.
There’s even a cornhole tournament this year, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
Interest certainly seems to be growing in the parades, including the Grand Parade at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
“We’ve seen some growth in the parade,” Harvey said. “Businesses are getting more involved in putting entries in the parade.”
There is also the kiddie’s parade at 12 noon on Sept. 7.
Little recalled experiencing this event for the first time 30 years ago in 1988.
“I had not experienced a hometown celebration like this before. There was nothing quite like it. My family and I enjoyed it so much, I got involved.”
Did he ever, including being a singer and a musician during the event.
It all starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 with quilt entries at the Methodist Church. At 5:30 p.m. that day, the River City Carnival Rides Open at the city parking lot. Then, there are the coronations of the king and queen at the grand stage at 7:30.
Highlights of the following day, besides the kiddle’s parade, include the quilt show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Beautiful Baby Contest at 426 Main St. from 12 noon to 6 p.m., the egg toss on Main Street from Third to Fourth streets at 2 p.m. and the Cass County’s Got Talent Show in the Entertainment Plaza at 2:30 p.m.
Between 8 p.m. and midnight, Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Revival will perform at the plaza.
Saturday’s events kick off at 7 a.m. with the Plattsmouth Fire Department’s pancake feed until 10 a.m. at the fire station.
A Jazzercise dance party will be held in the plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. An antique tractor, equipment and engine show takes place on Main Street between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The chicken chariot races begin at 11:30 a.m. at Fifth and Main streets. Following the Grand Parade, hypnotist Mike Prochnow will perform on the grand stage, with the Chad Lee Band performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. on East Main Street.
On Sunday, a fly-in breakfast at the Plattsmouth Airport starts at 8 a.m. Also that day, a horseshoe tournament starts at 12 noon at Rhylander Park, while a tractor pull starts at that time on East Main Street. A community-wide meal will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Rhylander Park.
See the complete schedule in the paper.
“It’s just a good festive atmosphere for four days,” Little said.