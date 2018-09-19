The following are the Plattsmouth Garden Club and Plattsmouth Harvest Festival 2018 Flower Show results:
Overall Show Ribbon Winners
Best of Show and Best of Horticulture, Cheryl Billesbach
Most Blue Ribbons, Karin Forrest
Best Arrangement, Tanja Crawford
Best Specimen, Kay Manley
Best Dried Arrangement, Kay Williams
Blue Ribbon (First Place) Winners
Seven (7) blue ribbons, Karin Forrest
Six (6) Eloise Murray
Five (5) Kris Thompson
Four (4) Cheryl Billesbach
Three (3) Lorraine Patrick and Bonnie Seyfer
Two (2) Tanja Crawford and Kay Manley
One (1) Troy Crawford, Delphine Glup, Jaxon Jones, Natalie Muller, Mary Stones and Kay Williams
Red Ribbon (Second Place) Winners
Six (6) red ribbons, Eloise Murray
Two (2) Jackie Olson, Lorraine Patrick and Kris Thompson
One (1) John Albers, Cheryl Billesbach, Tanja Crawford, Jim Forrest, Karin Forrest, Vicki Krotz, Kay Manley and Mary Stones
White Ribbon (Third Place) Winners
Three (3) white ribbons, Eloise Murray
One (1) Cheryl Billesbach, Troy Crawford, Karin Forrest, Kay Manley, Jeanne Miller and Mary Stones