Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The following are the Plattsmouth Garden Club and Plattsmouth Harvest Festival 2018 Flower Show results:

Overall Show Ribbon Winners

Best of Show and Best of Horticulture, Cheryl Billesbach

Most Blue Ribbons, Karin Forrest

Best Arrangement, Tanja Crawford

Best Specimen, Kay Manley

Best Dried Arrangement, Kay Williams

Blue Ribbon (First Place) Winners

Seven (7) blue ribbons, Karin Forrest

Six (6) Eloise Murray

Five (5) Kris Thompson

Four (4) Cheryl Billesbach

Three (3) Lorraine Patrick and Bonnie Seyfer

Two (2) Tanja Crawford and Kay Manley

One (1) Troy Crawford, Delphine Glup, Jaxon Jones, Natalie Muller, Mary Stones and Kay Williams

Red Ribbon (Second Place) Winners

Six (6) red ribbons, Eloise Murray

Two (2) Jackie Olson, Lorraine Patrick and Kris Thompson

One (1) John Albers, Cheryl Billesbach, Tanja Crawford, Jim Forrest, Karin Forrest, Vicki Krotz, Kay Manley and Mary Stones

White Ribbon (Third Place) Winners

Three (3) white ribbons, Eloise Murray

One (1) Cheryl Billesbach, Troy Crawford, Karin Forrest, Kay Manley, Jeanne Miller and Mary Stones

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments