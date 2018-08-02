Comedian Aubree Sweeney sees life differently – and funnier.
“A lot of my comedy comes from how I look at real life situations through goofy glasses,” she said recently.
Her comedy has been compared to the legendary Phillis Diller, which Sweeney considers quite an honor.
“I think that is one of the best compliments I could get.”
Though based in California, Sweeney frequently hits the road in a RV with her two companions, a dog and a cat, which provide her with additional funny material.
Area folks will have a chance to enjoy an evening of comedy with the Nebraska-born Sweeney Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley, where she performed before. What’s more, the show is being taped in the hope it will be picked up by a television network this year.
Comedian Matthew Blevins of Nebraska City will also perform. The show starts at 7 p.m. with tickets $10 per person. Previously, Sweeney performed at the Lofte in two roles, Nurse Preen in the Man Who Came to Dinner and Gloria, the Southern Belle stewardess, in Boeing Boeing.
“I love that place,” Sweeney said of the Lofte.
Sweeney describes herself as a “clean” comedian with a family-friendly act. However, being a comedian was not something she ever considered, even while attending the University of Arizona, where she majored in creative writing and English. Sweeney later earned a master’s degree in screenwriting, but jobs were scarce.
So, she decided to try her luck at improv and joined the Upright Citizens Brigade, an improvisational theater and training center in Los Angeles.
Sweeney went through that program and loved it.
“I found my thing,” she said.
Sweeney, however, recalled her first try at standup during an open mic night at a club in North Hollywood.
“It was terrifying. I directed all the jokes to the floor.”
Her confidence, though, improved and eventually she ended up performing at comedy clubs across Los Angeles, such as The Ice House, The Comedy Store and Flappers.
Sweeney is also getting ready to begin another potential television show.
“We’re shooting a pilot from Plattsmouth to Chicago,” she said.
The pilot involves her traveling from town to town and talking to people she meets discussing with them various issues important to her, such as environmental causes. Production begins next month and it’s hoped that some network will eventually pick it up, she said.
For ticket information on Saturday’s show, go to www.Lofte.org or call the Lofte Box Office at 402-234-2553.