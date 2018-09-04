WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water school officials promoted the well-being of all students, staff and community members Friday night during a healthy activity on the football field.
The Indians hosted a #BeKind Night event during halftime of the school’s football game against Heartland. Fans and students from both sidelines traveled to midfield to take part in the kindness initiative. They shook hands, exchanged high-fives and started conversations with each other for several minutes.
Weeping Water High School Principal Gary Wockenfuss said he learned more about the #BeKind initiative from conversations with Conestoga High School Principal David Friedli this past spring and summer. Wockenfuss was intrigued by the idea and decided to hold more #BeKind events at the school during the 2018-19 year.
The national #BeKind movement has involved students from elementary, middle and high schools across the United States. The initiative’s objective is to teach students how to treat others with kindness through trust, empathy, honesty and courage. The goal is to reduce bullying in school hallways and classrooms and help students learn that kindness is an important personal trait to have.